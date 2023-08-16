"Ending misogyny by day slaying on the stage at night": Zara Larsson wins over fans with response to homophobic allegations

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson recently cleared her name after a TikTok influencer accused her of being homoph*bic. On Tuesday, August 15, the musician posted a response video on TikTok calling out the accuser @ryanthetwat. She went on record to say:

“We need to make a study on what it is that makes men, white gay men, feel like making a woman look homoph*bic is like the funniest joke ever.”

The video was a reaction to @ryanthetwat alleging that Zara Larsson tackled him on stage during one of her 2017/2018 concerts in Washington, DC, and even made homoph*bic slurs. The accuser’s real name is Ryan Crouse. He has over 1.5 million TikTok followers and is known for making funny content on the platform.

Not only did the songstress deny all allegations raised against her by Ryan, but she also went on to slam the trend of making jokes about female celebrities often being tagged as homoph*bic.

As soon as Zara Larsson’s video became viral on all social media platforms, many fans came in support of her and praised her for her clarification. One user even commented on X (formerly Twitter):

Before posting her clarification video, Zara Larsson commented on Ryan’s footage and said, “That’s crazy.”

“We love to see women supporting women”: Zara Larsson pleases the internet for taking a stand for herself

Zara Larsson’s nearly two-minute-long reaction video on TikTok began with a few seconds clipping of Ryan Crouse calling her homoph*bic, followed by her saying “boo” in repetition. After this, she was heard saying how she thought that the TikToker was a “sweet guy” and that she loved his content and personality.

“I get that it’s a joke… It’s like it’s the funniest joke ever. I thought that was a little played out. It’s 2023,” she further said.

Larsson followed it up by saying that before her, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown was also accused of being homoph*bic on the platform, which was insulting. She further added how she got that it was meant to be “self-deprecating humor” but instantly pointed out how it was always at the “expense of the girlies” and how she did not appreciate that at all.

“Everybody who knows me knows that I am an ally. I’ve always been, and I will always be. But for people who don’t know me and who don’t get that it’s a joke… let’s think. Let’s be realistic,” she said.

Larsson then straightway defended herself and clarified how it made no sense for her to stand on stage and pass on a homoph*bic slur to a member of the audience, that too in a crowd full of live people.

“Would it make sense for me to jeopardize my career? Come on guys, I believe in you. Use your brains…Trust me, I don’t take myself too seriously. But at the end of the day, what’s so funny about this?” she asked her followers.

Zara Larsson continued by saying this was not the first time she had been falsely accused of being homoph*bic. She recalled how a similar incident occurred a few months back, and what was initiated as a joke turned out to be serious, offending many who did not have the context.

“It just makes me sad. It just hurts me because that is so far from my character and what I would do,” she said.

Larsson wrapped up by saying how some jokes are never really funny and can have dire consequences for someone’s life. She then made a joke of her own, and said:

“So, Ryan, I’m going to sue you… It’s a joke, it’s a joke.”

Larsson’s video has stirred up praise and positive reactions from her fans. Here are some of the comments under @PopCrave’s tweet on the same.

Meanwhile, Ryan Crouse has commented on Larsson’s video. He posted a small clipping on TikTok where he was heard saying:

“I think I’ve caused a bigger stir than I meant to…Y’all are saying, ‘Oh my God, she ate you up with her reply,’ and she kinda did…Yeah, I got ate up by Zara Larsson.”

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Zara was involved in a social media feud. Earlier, in June, she was slammed for making a “classist” comment to an X user who had asked her whether she would do an interview for Pop Crave.

Zara Larsson is a 25-old-year pop singer from Sweden who rose to fame in 2008 at the age of 10 when she won the second season of the Swedish version of the reality show Got Talent called Talang. However, she debuted as a professional singer in 2012 with the original single Uncover, which topped the music charts in Sweden.

She is best known for her hit songs Lush Life, Never Forget You, Ain’t My Fault, Ruin My Life, and Girls Like, among others. She has received four Grammis (the Swedish version of Grammys) and many other awards.