“Zero crowd etiquette”: TikToker Remi Rich blames crowd for Travis Scott’s Astroworld disaster 

TikToker Remi Rich has taken to the video sharing platform to give his two cents on Travis Scott’s now infamous Astroworld concert. As conspiracy theories regarding the event’s failure continue to circulate online, Rich blames the crowd for the mayhem which occurred on the day of the event.

Rich uploaded a three-part TikTok, narrating his experience at the festival which saw the death of eight concertgoers. In the videos, which detailed everything that went wrong at Astroworld, he spoke extensively about the cases he encountered.

In the third video upload, he included his opinions on the catastrophic concert.

TikToker Remi Rich points fingers at “irresponsible” crowd

Remi Rich is a professional Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). He has uploaded several videos covering various topics on TikTok. Following the Astroworld concert incident, Remi Rich revealed on TikTok that he worked as a medic at the event.

The medic revealed that he spotted at least three people on the floor in a span of 10 minutes since the mayhem arose. There were reportedly multiple EMTs working on several concertgoers who injured themselves.

In Remi Rich’s third video, he mentioned that there was “zero crowd etiquette” as concert goers only wanted to get closer to Travis Scott as he took to his stage to perform.

As the TikToker continued to blame the crowd for the horrifying event, he called them “irresponsible” and stated that every medic did everything they could to help the concertgoers.

TikTok users were enraged following Rich’s views being posted online. Many opined that Rich refused to consider several other factors which may have led to the Astroworld tragedy. Some comments on the platform read:

“Thank you for doing the best you could. This sounds like the organizer’s fault and not the crowd. The music was too loud, not enough crowd exists”

“God bless you guys for helping these people. But you shouldn’t be victim-blaming. Yes, I’m sure there are many people who were a reason but there are many innocent people who were just there trying to enjoy and get close.”

Remi Rich later uploaded another TikTok video apologizing for blaming the crowd entirely for the events that occurred. He said in the video that he should have “explained it better with a bit more nuance”.

