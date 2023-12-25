Zinoleesky Net Worth: Fortune explored as the rapper reportedly welcomes a baby girl

Singer Zinoleesky welcomed his first child, a baby girl with his partner. Naira Marley, his signee, took to Instagram to share a photo of the singer with his child. Marley also revealed the name of the baby, "Zendaya" in the caption. However, Zinoleesky has yet to announce the birth personally.

Zinoleesky is a famous Nigerian singer from Agege is Lagos, known to work with different blends of genres such as Afrobeat, R&B and Afro-pop.

Exploring Zinoleesky's net worth

Known for his popular song, Ma Pariwo, the rapper's net worth is estimated to be around $1.1m, as per Freshers Live. He was born Oniyide Azeez but adopted the stage name Zinoleesky as he gained popularity.

His songs are known to have catchy melodies, relatable lyrics and beats that resonate with listeners of all ages. His music is heavily influenced by artists such as Olamide, Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, and often uses samples from classic songs into its own music, giving it a different twist.

Due to his distinct style, the singer has carved a niche for himself in the Nigerian music industry.

Credit for his rise to fame also goes to his collaborations with other renowned artists such as Lil Frosh and Zlatal Ibile.

The singer has toured many cities in the United Kingdom with notable performances in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Middlesbrough and other significant European and African cities.

The singer is known to be one of the fastest-rising Nigerian musicians ever since he was signed by Marlian Records. According to Carmart.ng, the singer acquired his assets primarily from his music income, selling concerts, and records, music streams, album sales, endorsement deals, performing on stage, serving as a brand ambassador, and also by promoting himself on social media.

The singer is also a fan of cars and when he initially acquired his record deal in 2019, he was able to buy his first car, a Chevrolet Camaro. Later, the singer also purchased a brand new Lexus call worth 4.5 million Naira.

The Nigerian singer's music career is that of a freestyle rapper, and he gained popularity in 2017 after his videos went viral on the internet.

According to News Naira, back then, he was offered a record deal by Davido's DMW label, but he refused and continued to work as an Independent artist before signing the record with Marlian Records in 2019.

He then released his first album, Chrome Eccentric in 2020, comprising of six tracks, including, Mapariwo and, Kilofeshe. In September 2020, Ma Pariwo was ranked No. 14 on the Apple Music Chart and No. 12 on the YouTube chart.

In 2021. the singer created a remix of Kilofeshe featuring Maryorkun and South African singer, Busiswah, and later in 2022, released his first EP album, Grit and Lust.

His debut single, Caro, was a turning point in his career and was aired on numerous radio stations and streaming services.

Ever since then, the star has recorded over ten singles, all of which gained widespread popularity on several music streaming services.

He began singing in secondary school and participated in various musical genres and freestyles, which led the Marilan President to notice him.

Zinoleesky is private about the status of his relationship. An online video showed him kissing Naira Marley's sister, Shubomi Fashola. However, according to Creebhills, the couple reportedly broke up in January 2023.