Zombie Angelina Jolie real face revealed as Iranian woman gets released from jail amid hijab controversy

Following her release from prison, the woman infamously known as "Zombie Angelina Jolie" revealed her natural face on Iranian television.

21-year-old Sahar Tabar revealed an image of her real face that looked entirely different from the pictures she had always been posting. Tabar gained notoriety for sharing eerie pictures resembling the Maleficent actress.

Tabar was arrested in October 2019 for "blasphemy" and "corruption" and was sentenced to ten years in prison. However, she was released after serving only 14 months of her sentence.

Zombie Angelina Jolie reveals real face and tells all

Sahar Tabar, whose original name is Fatemeh Khishvand, recently revealed her real face on Iranian television after fooling the world with her spooky, albeit doctored, facial features.

Sahar Tabar's real face. (image via Iran State Media)

She admitted to relying on heavy make-up and editing in order to showcase bizarre features on the internet, earning the name "Zombie Angelina Jolie." Tabar was also likened to the titular character from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.

Tabar admitted to undergoing a few cosmetic surgeries like a nose job, lip fillers, and liposuction, but continued to emphasize that the infamous images were heavily photoshopped.

Tabar revealed that she did not intentionally base her endeavors and character on Angelina Jolie, but when the internet tagged her so, she embraced it. She also admitted that her mother asked her several times to stop, but to no avail. She said:

"My mother was telling me to stop, but I didn’t listen. Sometimes the words of a stranger or a friend can be more important than those of a parent.”

According to The Iran Human Rights News Agency, Tabar was arrested in October 2019 for obscenity and insulting the hijab. She was released from prison earlier this week after serving only 14 months of her ten-year-long sentence.

After her arrest, many took to social media to launch campaigns demanding her release. Among them was activist Masih Alinejad, who took to Twitter to plead her case. She even tagged Angelina Jolie, who is known for her humanitarianism, to take action. She said:

"Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie, we need your voice here. Help us."

Masih Alinejad 🏳️ @AlinejadMasih 10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used make up & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie.

Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us. 10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used make up & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie. Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us. https://t.co/0QTzSv2c5v

Following her release, Tabar has found a new opinion on social media. She revealed her actions were motivated by her desire to achieve international fame. She found that achieving internet fame would be easier than becoming an actor. Tabar has stated that she will not be returning to Instagram any time soon.

“I’m sure I will not even put Instagram on my phone anymore, let alone have a page."

Sahar Tabar's release came amid anti-Hijab protests in Iran over the brutal crackdown by the nation's 'morality police.' 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested for wearing her headscarf too loosely. She died in custody three days after her arrest. Although police claim that she died of heart failure, many citizens believe that her death was caused by law enforcement.

Tabar's release came soon after the protests began. Not much is known about her experience in prison other than her claims that the jail had poor sanitation facilities and that she had contracted COVID-19, which led to her being on a ventilator.

