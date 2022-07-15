Zombies 3 ending explained: Where was the utopian planet?

Paul Hoen's delightful Disney feature, Zombies 3, was just released on July 15, 2022, on Disney+. The light-hearted take on inclusion, love, and friendship was quite a beautiful tribute to anyone who struggles to be understood. Being the final installment in the Zombies (Often stylized as Z-O-M-B-I-E-S) franchise, this film followed the senior year at Seabrook High school, with the primary focus on Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly).

Zombies 3 followed several crises, including an alien invasion and Zed's dreams of becoming the first Zombie to attend college. Evenly paced out with several twists and a great ending, the film danced around for quite some time before revealing the twist. If you missed out on the twist with everything going around, worry not, we got you covered.

Zombies 3 ending: In search of the real utopian land

One of the central plotlines of Zombies 3 followed the quest of the aliens, led by the brilliant A-spen (Terry Hu), to find a map that one of their alien explorers left behind on earth, specifically in Seabrook. Not much was revealed about this alien explorer. The aliens just found out that the map is the most valuable thing in Seabrook. This was intertwined with Addison-related foreshadowing.

After mistaking the werewolves' moonstone as the valuable object, the aliens discovered that the most valuable thing in Seabrook could be the cheerleading trophy. The final third of the film focused on the aliens' attempts to get the trophy, helped by Addison who just discovered that she, too, was half-alien and the alien explorer was her grandmother.

After this twist, there were many more twists till the final moments of the film. After the aforementioned discovery, Addison decided to go with the aliens to help find them a home. Addison, who had struggled with her identity before, finally became a part of something. However, this meant that Zed and Addison wouldn't be able to be around each other anymore.

After the werewolves, zombies, and humans helped the aliens launch their ship with the help of the moonstone, the aliens discovered that the trophy was not on the map either. At this point, it became clear that the alien explorer's most prized possession was her granddaughter Addison, rather than anything material.

While trying to figure out the direction to the utopian planet, Addison and the other aliens realized that a perfect planet is not one where everyone lives harmoniously without conflict but one where people live harmoniously despite conflicts. Addison figured out that her grandmother wanted the aliens to come and reside in Seabrook.

The final moments of Zombies 3 saw Addison and the other aliens arriving in Seabrook during the graduation party. Zombies 3 ended with Addison and Zed reuniting after a brief period of separation. The aliens became a part of the diverse community of zombies, werewolves, and humans in the little town of Seabrook, where nothing seems impossible anymore.

The beautiful film has yet again succeeded in depicting healthy love and friendship, something that has become a trademark of the Zombies films. The film is now streaming on Disney+ worldwide.

