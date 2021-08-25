5 reasons why fight fans should avoid Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

This weekend sees one of the biggest events in combat sports in 2021, as social media superstar Jake Paul takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the boxing ring.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley is set to be broadcast on pay-per-view by Showtime, and is almost guaranteed to draw millions of dollars – but is it really worth watching?

“but Jake what happens if you lose?!”



5 days.. Sunday August 29th. pic.twitter.com/1k5ngYaWLU — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 24, 2021

For fans of Jake Paul’s YouTube channel, perhaps it is, but for serious fans of combat sports? The truth is that it might be a better bet to avoid this fight altogether.

On that note, here are five reasons why fight fans should avoid Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley.

#5 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley is an expensive pay-per-view event

Should Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley really be a big-money pay-per-view event?

Combat sports forcing their fans to pay out big money to watch major fights is not a novel concept, as it’s been happening for years, both in the worlds of MMA and boxing.

However, while it’s one thing to expect fans to pay to watch high-level stars like Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather and Jon Jones to compete for world titles, should they really be expected to pay large amounts to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley?

The honest answer is no. While Woodley was once a great fighter in the UFC, holding the UFC welterweight title for three years, he has never fought in the boxing ring before, and was always better known for his grappling in MMA.

And while Jake Paul has garnered a ton of attention thanks to his fame on social media, ‘The Problem Child’ is also not a proven top-level fighter. In fact, given that his wins in the boxing ring came over a fellow YouTube star, a basketball player and a retired MMA fighter, he could be seen as an amateur-level boxer.

If Jake Paul’s fight with Tyron Woodley was available relatively cheaply on pay-per-view, it’d be one thing, but in the US, it’ll cost fans $59.99 to watch – just $10 less than the cost of a major UFC pay-per-view.

And in the UK, the fight is only available through BT Sport Box Office – meaning British fans will have to wait up all night and still pay £16.95 for the privilege.

You don't play fighting..



Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are a volatile combination and it's about to go off!#PaulWoodley | BT Sport Box Office | August 29 pic.twitter.com/di9A25OL3B — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 24, 2021

Basically, a fight like Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley simply isn’t worth paying big money for, particularly in the post-COVID age in which money is tight for many people.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav