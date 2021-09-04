5 reasons why Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in a boxing fight

Jake Paul is often written off as a YouTuber, a Disney star and an internet celebrity. However, he has earned huge clout and legitimacy in combat sports by going undefeated so far inside the boxing ring. After Jake Paul knocked out former Olympian Ben Askren in round one in April, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley was tipped to beat the younger of the Paul brothers.

But Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley as well, proving his doubters, including 'The Chosen One,' wrong. Tyron Woodley will continue to press for a rematch, whether it is for redemption or for another huge pay-day. However, it is up to Jake Paul to call the shots on his next fight.

The internet celebrity-turned-boxer has a hit list that contains several UFC stars, including Conor McGregor. The Irishman is 0-1 in boxing, with his fight against Floyd Mayweather earning him an 'L' and nearly $100 million. Would he be interested in taking on Jake Paul in the boxing ring? More importantly, can Jake Paul extend his winning streak and cause another upset against McGregor?

On that note, here are five reasons why Jake Paul could defeat Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

#5. Jake Paul is bigger than Conor McGregor

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

One pattern Jake Paul seems to rely on is choosing smaller opponents. Weight classes are meant for a reason in combat sports. But by not adhering to one, Paul ensures he is at an advantage against tougher and more skilled opponents.

Conor McGregor has fought most of his career in the featherweight and lightweight categories. Only two of his UFC fights have come in the welterweight class. Even if McGregor comes in a little heavier for the Jake Paul fight, the internet celebrity would be the bigger fighter.

Jake Paul is 6' 1" and weighs 195 pounds. In comparison, Conor McGregor would be at a great disadvantage at 5' 9" and 155 pounds. So despite being a seasoned MMA veteran with more than a decade of experience, he would have difficulties against Paul in a boxing fight.

As seen in the fight between Woodley and Paul, Conor McGregor too, would likely spend most of the time trying to get out of Paul's reach or past it.

