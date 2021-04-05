How long did Jake Paul take to knock out the former NBA star Nate Robinson?

Jake Paul is now a household name. Famously known for his quirky vines on YouTube, the 23-year old celebrity is now an immensely popular star within the squared circle.

After being in the sport of boxing for only a little over a year now, Paul has gained massive popularity thanks to his fast hands and seemingly precise timing. But how did the internet sensation turn so many heads in such a short span of time?

Following his technical knockout victory against fellow YouTube celebrity AnEnson Gib, Jake Paul quickly became a topic of discussion amongst fans and experts. Fighting against former three-time NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson, all eyes were on Paul to see whether his mouth was where his money was.

On seeing the fight through to the second round, Jake Paul landed a picture-perfect counter-right, sending Robinson crashing to the canvas. The fight was stopped exactly one-minute and twenty-four seconds into round number two, declaring Jake Paul the winner of the bout.

Watch a quick highlight of the fight, right here!

This nate Robinson vs Jake Paul fight and the memes makes this whole sham card worth it pic.twitter.com/6XqedOqKN0 — President-Elect Toguro (@ComradeToguro) November 29, 2020

During his post-match interview, Jake Paul listed out names from what many would call a hit-list. From Conor McGregor to fellow MMA fighter Dillon Danis, Paul seemed eager to step back into the ring soon and extend his winning streak. Speaking about his last opponent Nate Robinson next, Paul said:

"It was an overhand right that finished the fight but he was better than I expected. He was athletic and super strong. I just want to say thank you to Nate. He was the one who originally called me out and I respect him. His basketball career was great and I don't want to take anything away from him. He stepped into the ring and it takes a lot of balls to do that."

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

Stepping into the ring for his third professional outing on April 17 against decorated MMA champion Ben Askren, Jake Paul will once again look to prove his critics wrong. Having recently wrapped up the pre-fight presser in what was a bizarre back and forth, Askren and Paul seem to be itching to swing for the fences come fight night.

Catch the promo for the highly-anticipated fight, right here!

