"They were throwing bricks" - Alex Wassabi shocks Joe Weller after revealing how British fans assaulted him in the build-up to his last fight

Alex Wassabi recently spoke about the unsavory welcome he received from the British public in the build-up to his YouTuber fight with Deji. Wassabi beat Deji, KSI’s brother on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul in March 2022.

Wassabi, while speaking to another YouTuber, Joe Weller, said:

“When I walked out to my last fight everyone was like , ‘Oh he is going to crack, the lights , 13,000 people booing him, he has been egged all week like he has just been getting verbally assaulted , physically assaulted all week’ ."

He added:

"Like people were trying to get in the hotel lobby. Like they were throwing bricks at the window and they were picking up the gate barriers and ramming it into the hotel glass wall trying to get in. It's insane, I just want to fight , don’t you guys want me to make it in to the ring.”

Watch the full interview here:

Wassabi was surprised by the reaction he got the last time he was in the United Kingdom. In the build-up, there was no real bad blood between him and his opponent, yet British YouTube fans attacked the American YouTuber.

This was because Deji was the home favorite and Wassabi was seen as a public enemy by the fans.

These events have proved that Wassabi does not crack under pressure, and is mostly unaffected by the actions of the fans. Wassabi ended up winning his bout against Deji, despite being unfancied by the fans.

The experience also means that Wassabi is prepared for whatever happens in the build-up to the next fight. Wassabi will not be psychologically affected by the anti-social behavior of the fans.

Alex Wassabi is the underdog against KSI

Entering the bout with KSI, Alex Wassabi is seen as the underdog by most fight fans. KSI has more YouTube boxing experience, and has fought Logan Paul and Joe Weller in the past.

Meanwhile, Alex Wassabi had a solitary previous boxing bout against Deji, who himself had lost all of his previous boxing fights.

Wassabi was picked as an easier opponent to give Deji a win. The fight, however, did not go as was planned, and Deji struggled to land on Wassabi. KSI now aims to get his revenge on the man who defeated his brother.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Your all saying Alex Wasabi is a easy opponent but you said this same thing when he fought Deji & you were all wrong.



You know what Alex Wasabi is?



He’s undefeated. Your all saying Alex Wasabi is a easy opponent but you said this same thing when he fought Deji & you were all wrong. You know what Alex Wasabi is? He’s undefeated. https://t.co/RtgfIn3o4d

However, Wassabi was also the underdog in the bout against Deji. Wassabi has proven YouTube wrong before and will be hoping to do so once again.

