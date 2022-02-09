"It's the biggest fight of 2022"- Jake Paul claims Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor is the biggest fight of the year

Jake Paul is currently co-promoting the megabout between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.

Recently, Paul, alongside Eddie Hearn and the main event fighters, has been doing loads of press ahead of the April encounter. Most of the talk during the press conferences has been about the historical significance of the bout in terms of female boxing.

However, Paul believes the importance of the fight goes beyond women's boxing. 'The Problem Child' has stated that the fight is the biggest of the year, regardless of gender.

Paul was recently interviewed alongside Eddie Hearn on talkSPORT, during which he gave his thoughts on the fight. He said:

"For me, it's the biggest fight of 2022. Not as far as 2022, but for what it means in boxing in general. It's historic, it's something that will be talked about forever. For that reason, it might be bigger than anything any one of us can grasp right now."

Watch Jake Paul's interview with talkSPORT here.

Jake Paul's unlikely path to promoting Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor

Jake Paul's path into boxing has led to him becoming a controversial figure. Beginning as an amateur boxer in 2018, he's now sitting at 5-0 as a professional.

His most recent victory in the ring was a sixth-round knockout over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021. However, fans of 'The Problem Child' shouldn't expect to see him in the ring for a while thanks to his new job as a promoter.

Paul formed his 'Most Valuable Promotions' team following his first fight with Woodley. His first role was to sign his friend and training partner, Amanda Serrano, to a promotional contract with the main goal of making a megafight with Katie Taylor.

Both 'The Real Deal' and 'KT' discussed a possible bout for years, but it never came to fruition thanks to boxing politics. Against all odds, Paul and Most Valuable Promotions were able to make the fight official last month, with the women's megafight set for April 30th at Madison Square Garden.

Interestingly, a YouTuber-turned-boxer was one of the most pivotal figures in making one of the most important female fights of all time. If the path to get there is any indicator, fans are sure to see something special in April.

