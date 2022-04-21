Jean Pascal set for May 20 return against Meng Fanlong

Jean Pascal is finally set to return to action. The former Light-Heavyweight Champion will return against Meng Fanlong on May 20.

The Canadian has been out of action since a split-decision victory over Badou Jack in December 2019. The victory saw him retain his WBA (Regular) and WBC silver light-heavyweight crown. However, things soon took a turn for the worse.

Following that brutal fight with Jack, the two were set for a rematch. Pascal notably took a lot of time to prepare and his return wasn't set up until June 2021. While the bout was initially set to co-feature on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul card, it was canceled.

Fans later learned that the reason for Pascal's cancelation was due to him testing positive for three different performance-enhancing drugs. The 39-year-old tested positive for drostanolone, drostanolone metabolites, and Trenbolone. It was later discovered that he tested positive for a fourth substance, EPO, as well.

As a result, he was suspended for six months and stripped of his world titles. However, his return date is now set for May 20 in Florida. His opponent is set to be former Olympian Meng Fanlong. The 34-year-old is currently undefeated, but hasn't faced anything close to top-tier competition.

BoxingScene first reported the news earlier today. The bout is set to be broadcast on ProBoxTV and will feature former champion Xu Can in the co-main event against Brandon Benitez.

See BoxingScene's story about Jean Pascal returning below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Jean Pascal vs. Meng Fanlong Official For May 20 in Plant City, Florida dlvr.it/SNwSrD Jean Pascal vs. Meng Fanlong Official For May 20 in Plant City, Florida dlvr.it/SNwSrD https://t.co/RQ03t6AZXz

Jean Pascal determined ahead of his return next month

Jean Pascal has notably said that he's been embarrassed by his time away from the ring. The former champion is now determined to make a statement upon his return against Meng Fanlong.

The Canadian's time away from the ring was due to his repeated drug test failures. It has certainly been a bit of a stain on what was a flawless reputation for a light-heavyweight considered one of the best over the last 15 years.

In his interview with BoxingScene, Pascal noted that he is determined to make amends. While he noted that his opponent is good, he also predicted that he would end up like Ahmed Elbiali, whom he defeated in 2017.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m back with a lot to prove and a fire under my a**. This fight with Meng is a great opportunity for me to get right back where I belong, the top of the division. He’s a good fighter. He’s undefeated for a reason, but he’s never been in with anybody like me. After this fight, he and Ahmed Elbiali will have something in common, losses to me in Florida in fights his people should have never made.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard