Michael Bisping believes Jake Paul will beat Tommy Fury in their boxing match

Michael Bisping has revealed that he believes Jake Paul will defeat Tommy Fury in their boxing showdown next month.

After a great deal of speculation surrounding what both men would do next, it was recently confirmed that Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will go down in Tampa, Florida on December 18. It’ll serve as the first major test of Paul’s boxing career, and it’ll also give fans an idea of what they can expect from Fury as he progresses through his career in the sport.

There are plenty of intriguing factors behind the fight and, according to Michael Bisping, the man we should be expecting to get his hand raised is Jake Paul.

Check out Bisping's thoughts here:

“I’ll be honest, I think Jake Paul beats him [Tommy Fury]. Based upon Tommy Fury’s last fight against that guy from Bellator, Tommy won but it was kind of close. I think Jake Paul beats him, I think he gets his name changed to Tommy Fumbles and I think he’s kicked out of the family," Bisping said.

While the end section of the quote was said in a comedic manner, there’s definitely a whole lot riding on this contest for Tommy Fury. If he wins decisively then he’s the man who finally shuts Jake Paul up. However, if he loses, huge questions will then be asked of his future and what he can do for the rest of his boxing career.

Who has Jake Paul beaten?

Up to this point, Jake Paul has put together a 4-0 unbeaten record whereas Tommy Fury is 7-0. The big difference, of course, has been the name value of the guys they’ve been going up against.

Jake Paul first beat fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib before moving on to battle former NBA star Nate Robinson. After securing big finishes in those two fights, he proceeded to defeat Ben Askren via knockout and Tyron Woodley via split decision.

This is the first time he’ll be taking on a legitimate boxer and it’ll be interesting to see what changes he makes to his style in order to suit the level of opponent.

