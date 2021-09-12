"I would love to tee off on Jake Paul" - Michael Bisping is open to fighting 'The Problem Child' because the MMA community is being disrespected

Jake Paul was recently victorious in a boxing match over yet another former UFC star. 'The Problem Child' comfortably defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at a Showtime PPV event in August.

Now, Michael 'The Count' Bisping has stated that he is willing to step up and represent the MMA community in a fight against Jake Paul.

Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping had the following to say in regards to Jake Paul and his win over Tyron Woodley:

"When I was there, watching that fight, and Tyron Woodley never showed up, and then now the narrative is that Jake Paul is beating all of these f***ing MMA guys, I was like, 'okay, I've gotta do something about this'... If I can find a commission somewhere that will let me fight... I would love to tee off on Jake Paul."

Michael Bisping then went on to reveal his motivation for challenging Jake Paul to a fight. He stated that both Woodley and Ben Askren had represented the MMA community poorly when they competed.

"Someone's gotta do it. Nothing personal against the guy. I'm not hating on him, but Tyron never showed up, at all. Tyron's more scared than running out of gas than what he is of getting punched in the face. Do you know what I mean? Bean Askren was not a representative whatsoever. But I just don't like the disrespect that's on the MMA community."

You can check out the full clip of Michael Bisping discussing Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul's list of potential future opponents

Whilst Michael Bisping may be keen on a fight with Jake Paul, the feeling doesn't appear to be reciprocated. Paul previously posted a list of potential future opponents he wished to face after Woodley. 'The Count' was not featured on it.

Amongst the names on the list were Conor McGregor, Tommy Fury and even Jake Paul's own brother Logan. Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury, seems to be the most likely next opponent for the YouTuber.

Fury was featured on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Showtime event and exchanged heated words with Paul backstage.

