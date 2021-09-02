Michael Bisping suggests one condition that could lead to a boxing showdown between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul

Michael Bisping has stated that he can only see a potential super fight between Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul and MMA superstar Conor McGregor happening under one circumstance.

'The Count' was in attendance for Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Showtime main event boxing match last weekend. Michael Bisping revealed during an episode of his Believe You Me podcast that he spoke with Paul's management team during the event.

"Jake Paul has a smart bunch of people around him. I know his manager, I know some of his team. I spoke to them on the weekend. Their smart, switched on individuals. Very, very smart people. He hasn't got a Micky Mouse team around him. Same with Conor, Audie and Paradigm Sports Management, they are a very very professional outfit."

However, as switched on as Jake Paul's team may be, Conor McGregor is still under contract with the UFC. In the past it has been notoriously hard to bypass a contract with the Dana White-led promotion. Michael Bisping believes it will be no different in the case of Conor McGregor.

He believes that the only way a fight between the two could occur is if the following takes place:

"The only way I would really see that happening is if...when Conor's fought out his UFC contract. And they'd have to do their own promotion. Which might happen. But I don't know how many fights Conor has on his contract, I have no knowledge of that stuff whatsoever. But that would have to happen first in my opinion."

Michael Bisping on Jake Paul's flaws as a boxer

Jake Paul is one of the biggest draws in boxing right now. However, Michael Bisping believes he is far from the finished product. The former UFC middleweight champion stated that:

"The guy's sloppy. He's tall, he's young. He's got cardio, got a gas tank."

You can check out the extract from Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast below:

A potential fight between Paul and McGregor would be an intriguing prospect, even outside of their trash-talking antics.

McGregor is a much more experienced fighter and has had a competitive boxing match with Floyd Mayweather before. However, Jake Paul is a considerably larger man and would likely weigh-in considerably heavier than the Irishman.

Whether these factors would sway the fight in either man's favor is a complete mystery, one that will maybe be solved in the near future.

