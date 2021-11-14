"Maybe they can make some sort of a joint promotion" - Joe Rogan on how Jake Paul could fight a UFC star in boxing match

UFC commentator and renowned podcaster Joe Rogan analyzed Jake Paul's likelihood of taking on an active UFC fighter inside the boxing ring.

He stated that Jake Paul could benefit from fighting a notable name from the UFC and how the organization can make the deal happen. However, he was quick to dismiss the idea, realizing that the UFC and Dana White would never cross the line and let a fighter go, just to fight 'The Problem Child'.

On his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' with guest Snoop Dogg, Rogan said:

"I don't know [which UFC fighter can handle Jake Paul]. For them to be like, to get free from a UFC contract they currently have, I don't think Dana White's gonna do that...maybe [someone can fight him] if they can make a lot of money, of there's someone who's like a current UFC fighter. Maybe they can make some sort of joint promotion, but I don't see UFC doing that...but Jake Paul is killing it in boxing."

Jake Paul said he would beat Kamaru Usman in a boxing match; claims 'The Nigerian Nightmare' "is light work"

Speaking about possible match-ups for Jake Paul in the UFC, the YouTuber turned boxer commented on his chances against the current welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

'The Problem Child', in an interview with TMZ Sports, claimed he'd make easy work of Kamaru Usman and that the Nigerian fighter is out of his prime.

In a demeaning way, Jake Paul criticized Kamaru Usman, saying:

"I mean, he [Kamaru Usman] could barely beat up a 170-pounder. Took a lot of shots, man. He's getting old, right? He's 35 and I think that's starting to show. I think he is out of his prime already. He's light work...as far as Kamaru Usman getting into the boxing ring, like I said, it's light work. Look what I did to Tyron [Woodley], the five-time UFC champion... I know Kamaru beat Woodley, but in boxing, completely different."

