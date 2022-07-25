Everything about Mike Tyson's official fan site - Heavyweight and Middleweight membership details

Former heavyweight boxing world champion Mike Tyson recently launched an official membership club on his fan website. There are multiple tiers of membership, which correspond to boxing weight classes with heavyweight as the top tier.

On Mike Tyson’s site, fans without any type of membership are able to purchase merchandise that is available in limited quantities. Merchandise includes tees, hoodies and caps. Purchasing a membership, however, opens up a great deal of extra content.

The lowest tier membership is called Middleweight. It costs either $20 a year or $1.99 a month. In this tier, fans are entitled to purchase exclusive member-only merchandise. Middleweight members also receive 15% off on all merchandise and discounts on Tyson’s partner brands.

Watch Tyson advertise merchandise podcast:

Behind-the-scenes content with a look into the Hall of Famer's private life is also included in addition to access to his public appearance calendar and the ability to purchase meet-n-greets. Finally, those in the tier will receive 1.5 times the loyalty points regular members receive for purchases.

The other membership tier is the Heavyweight tier. Heavyweight members are required to pay either $4.99 a month or $40 a year. One of the biggest privileges the tier offers is livestreaming with Tyson. During livestreams, fans will be able to ask Tyson questions and engage in exclusive networking. Another benefit is that fans will have the chance to meet with Tyson as they'll be entitled to exclusive meet-n-greets.

Monthly giveaways are also included where fans can win autographed merchandise. Heavyweight members will also be included in a whitelist that gives them exclusivity for any future NFT projects that Tyson is involved in.

Mike Tyson launched his own NFT collection last year

Mike Tyson collaborated with NFT artist Cory Van Lew to drop an NFT collection in August last year.

Tyson joined Metacurio, an agency that helps celebrities launch NFT projects. The site that belongs to Tyson's previous NFT project is still live and there is a link on the page to Metacurio’s Instagram.

