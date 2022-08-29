"I wanna damage more people" - Deji says he will return to the ring following his TKO victory over Fousey

Deji has revealed that he plans to keep fighting following his TKO win over Fousey. KSI's younger brother fought the American YouTuber on August 27 at the O2 Arena in front of a sold-out crowd and put on a show.

'ComedyShortsGamer' looked better than ever, staying calm and composed inside the ring, using his jab well and countering effectively.

After 3 straight losses, Deji managed to secure his first win after dominating Fousey. 'ComedyShortsGamer' had much better cardio and technique this time around and it showed. In an interview with DAZN Boxing following his fights, the interviewer asked him if he planned to return to the ring. The Brit replied:

"I'll fight again 100%, I'm in love with this sport and I wanna, I wanna damage more people. I mean look, there's blood all over me, I'm enjoying it."

The entire crowd was on their feet when he took the stage, almost as if everyone in the arena wanted him to get his first win. They cheered every punch, and every connection he made. When Fousey's corner threw in the towel, the whole arena erupted and the British YouTuber's trainers jumped into the ring and picked him up.

In his post-fight interview, he called out American TikToker Bryce Hall.

Watch the interview below:

Bryce Hall responds to Deji's call-out

Bryce Hall has responded to 'ComedyShortsGamer' calling him out after his fight. Hall has one fight to his name, which he lost to Austin McBroom in the first Social Gloves event last year. The American looked less than impressive against the Ace Family head who dominated him, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest. It has been over a year since the TikToker fought but he seems keen to fight KSI's brother.

Hall watched the event live and tweeted his reaction to each fight. He was even rooting for the Brit:

"WEJI WEJI WEJI I F***IN KNEW IT"

Bryce Hall @BryceHall WEJI WEJI WEJI I FUCKIN KNEW IT WEJI WEJI WEJI I FUCKIN KNEW IT

After 'ComedyShortsGamer' called him out in his post-fight interview, Hall tweeted out:

"I guess we have to run it up @Deji"

Bryce Hall also called the event the 'greatest influencer boxing event' ever and congratulated KSI on organizing it. With 'JJ's next fight coming in January, fans are expecting to see the Deji vs. Hall fight on the undercard as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham