Claressa Shields wants fighters to slow down regarding Gervonta Davis's recent arrest.

'Tank' is currently slated to face Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime pay-per-view early next month. However, the bout is just the first of what is expected to be a busy 2023 for the lightweight champion.

If the WBA (Regular) lightweight titleholder gets through his matchup unscathed, he is expected to face Ryan Garcia in April. 'KingRy' and Davis have gone back and forth over the last few years and are finally slated to face-off in Las Vegas.

However, Gervonta Davis' busy 2023 was thrown into disarray earlier this week. The champion was arrested for battery and domestic violence. This is far from the first time Davis has had legal issues, having been arrested five times in the last five years.

Despite that, Claressa Shields wants fans to wait a bit before passing judgment on the champion. On Twitter, 'GWOAT' stated that fans and fighters shouldn't throw rocks, especially considering that they don't know what happened regarding Davis.

See Claressa Shields's post below:

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields Don’t throw rocks & hide your hands people. 9/10 if you commented about domestic violence today and you’re in the boxing world, you were referencing Gervontaa Davis. Wtbs: idk if he’s right or wrong, we don’t know what actually happened, we weren’t there Don’t throw rocks & hide your hands people. 9/10 if you commented about domestic violence today and you’re in the boxing world, you were referencing Gervontaa Davis. Wtbs: idk if he’s right or wrong, we don’t know what actually happened, we weren’t there

Gervonta Davis proclaims his innocence

Gervonta Davis has taken to social media to proclaim his innocence.

'Tank' is one of the most talented boxers in the sport, but has had several run-ins with the law over the last few years. Many of those charges have been serious ones that have kept Davis out of the ring, but not for a long stint. That might change in 2023.

In fact, an arrest from last March was already putting the champion's fight with Ryan Garcia in danger. Early next year, Davis is slated for a jury trial involving a hit-and-run incident. If convicted, the champion faces several years in prison.

Now, with his latest arrest, a fight with Garcia, or any fight at all, might not happen. With that in mind, Davis took to Instagram to defend himself after his latest arrest.

During a lengthy Instagram post, Gervonta Davis proclaimed his innocence and stated that he did not strike the victim in question. Furthermore, the champion stated that the victim was likely faking an accusation against him for money.

While the post was quickly deleted, Michael Benson of TalkSport was able to take a screenshot of the post. It's far from the first time that Davis has deleted a post on social media, as he recently deleted an exchange with 'KingRy' on Twitter.

See Gervonta Davis's post on Instagram below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Statement from Gervonta Davis on Instagram today after he was arrested and jailed overnight, charged with battery causing bodily harm in an alleged domestic violence incident: "I never put my hands on my child's mother nor my f***ing daughter. I'm not a monster." Statement from Gervonta Davis on Instagram today after he was arrested and jailed overnight, charged with battery causing bodily harm in an alleged domestic violence incident: "I never put my hands on my child's mother nor my f***ing daughter. I'm not a monster." ‼️ Statement from Gervonta Davis on Instagram today after he was arrested and jailed overnight, charged with battery causing bodily harm in an alleged domestic violence incident: "I never put my hands on my child's mother nor my f***ing daughter. I'm not a monster." https://t.co/dciFK5Pvz4

Poll : 0 votes