"Cut him down and drown him"- George Kambosos Jr. outlines his plans of beating Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. spoke about his gameplan going into his undisputed title fight against Devin Haney. 'Ferocious' is set to fight the young American at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on June 5th. This highly awaited matchup sees both fighters put their unbeaten records on the line and a shot at getting their names etched in the history books.

In an interview with Fighthype.com, the Australian spoke about how he would deal with Devin Haney inside the ring:

"Yeah look, Devin Haney, once he feels the power, he likes to run. So he'll be definitely running, so I've been going to the the athletics tracks and looking for sprinters, sprinters and runners, cross country runners, sparring partners. But they're gonna cost me too much to bring them... Look, June 5th, June 5th, I'll do the business. Let him run, I'll cut him down and drown him."

The Unified Lightweight Champion of the world believes his power will be too much for the 23-year-old to handle. 'The Dream' is looking cement his status as the best lightweight by becoming the undisputed champion at the young age of 23. Although he will not be the youngest, he will definitely be one of the youngest to ever do it, should he be able to defeat George Kambosos Jr.

ProBoxingMedia TV @proboxingmedia_ #KambososHaney Up NEXT is lightweight UNDISPUTED fight George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney! I got Haney by Decision. Who you got Up NEXT is lightweight UNDISPUTED fight George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney! I got Haney by Decision. Who you got❓ #KambososHaney https://t.co/uJFnIU9XWp

Watch the interview below:

Devin Haney's dad is not allowed to come to Australia ahead of George Kambosos Jr. fight

Devin Haney has been training with his father Bill Haney for as long as he can remember. 'The Dream's' father has been alongside him for almost every fight of his.

However, Bill Haney's visa request for Australia got declined, which means he will have to fight without his father by his side. Bill Haney's visa got declined because of a 1992 felony drug conviction.

CHAMPSIDE @theCHAMPSIDE Devin Haney Father Bill Not Allowed Into Australia For George Kambosos Jr Undisputed Fight youtu.be/1-YuiE56oe8 Devin Haney Father Bill Not Allowed Into Australia For George Kambosos Jr Undisputed Fight youtu.be/1-YuiE56oe8 https://t.co/vD8DL158uU

In a recent episode of Trill Boxing Talk, Bill Haney spoke about the situation:

“I want the world to know as a dad I prepared Devin for this moment. We weren't going to let anything get in the way of this moment of Devin showing up and showing out and doing what he does best. As a father I consider myself first and foremost my job is to preapre him for the day he will no longer have me."

It will be interesting to see how Haney performs in possibly the biggest fight of his life, without his father by his side.

Watch the entire episode below:

Edited by Genci Papraniku