Gervonta Davis reacts to Andy Ruiz Jr. and Shakur Stevenson supporting him against 'Rolly' Romero

Gervonta Davis has reacted to Andy Ruiz Jr. and Shakur Stevenson picking him to defeat Rolando Romero.

Tonight, months of trash talk and bad blood will come to a head on Showtime pay-per-view. 'Rolly' will look to maintain his undefeated record as he challenges for 'Tank's WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship.

The two men have traded lots of trash talk going in, with both having a lot of confidence heading in. However, with all the bad blood aside, Davis is a massive favorite in their showdown. The boxing world seems to be completely on the side of the champion.

The two notable names on the side of 'Tank' are Andy Ruiz Jr. and Shakur Stevenson. Davis has now reacted to the two boxing stars supporting him in his pay-per-view headliner against Romero in an interview with ESNEWS.

The interviewer asked if the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion had seen the support he had received from the two stars. Davis responded:

"When did they say that, recently? I didn't see it recently. Hopefully [it's one-sided]. I'm going to break something alright. I'm going to break my foot off in his a**."

Watch Gervonta Davis discuss his fight with Rolando Romero below:

Will Gervonta Davis defeat Rolando Romero?

Gervonta Davis receiving support from Andy Ruiz Jr. and Shakur Stevenson isn't a huge shock. 'Tank' is a massive favorite over his foe 'Rolly' for their fight tonight.

Davis is looking to move to 27-0 in his professional career and is a far more accomplished boxer. The 27-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Isaac Cruz, and holds victories over names such as Leo Santa Cruz, Jose Pedraza, and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

While Romero also comes in holding an undefeated record of 14-0, he's far less accomplished. He is a former WBA (Interim) Lightweight Champion, as he captured the title back in August 2020 with a controversial decision victory over Jackson Marinez. It was a result that many, including Teddy Atlas, disagreed with.

To his credit, Romero does have a lot of firepower and is coming off a destructive win over Anthony Yigit. However, he's a big underdog for a reason, and seems to be far less polished than Davis. While it's not impossible for him to spring an upset, 'Rolly' will have to put up the fight of his life to pull off the win.

