Gervonta Davis cruelly mocks Rolly Romero on Instagram after TKO victory

Gervonta Davis trolled Rolly Romero following their fight on May 29. 'Tank' retained his unbeaten record and his WBA (Regular) Lightweight title against Romero. The pair took each other on at the Barclays Arena in New York on Saturday night. Following the fight, 'Tank' was very respectful of his opponent and thanked him for the opportunity to fight him in New York.

He also acknowledged that all the trash-talking Rolly did was help promote the fight. However, hours after their fight, the Champ took to his Instagram stories to troll his opponent.

He reposted a photo on his Instagram story of Romero leaning on to the rope during their fight. He compared it to a scene from a TV show called Guard Your Grill starring Martin Lawrence.

Martin Lawrence takes on Tommy Hearns in the episode and gets brutally punished by Hearns. Davis compared that episode to his fight against Romero. However, in Rolly's defense, the Las Vegas native held his own during the fight and the fight looked pretty balanced up until the sixth round. In the sixth round, Rolly starts charging towards 'Tank' and leaves himself open.

Davis slipped the first two punches and when Rolly threw another combo, he countered at the right time and Romero walked into a left hook. Rolly could not regain his balance and the referee called a stop to the contest.

Rolly Romero demands a rematch against Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero wants a rematch against Gervonta Davis after suffering an embarrassing loss to the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion. Rolly initiated all the trash-talk and insults in the build-up to the fight. In fact, he also predicted that he would knock Davis out in the very first round. Even after his loss, he believes that he won the majority of that fight:

"I won all six rounds. I won every moment of that fight, I exposed him and we need to run that s*** back. I want Gervonta Davis again, I was winning that f****** fight and I just got hit with a clean shot."

Rolly believes he deserves a rematch and that he dominated Davis for the entire fight. 'Tank', on the other hand, said that someone who got knocked out so viciously doesn't really deserve a rematch. It will be interesting to see if Romero manages to secure a rematch against 'Tank'.

