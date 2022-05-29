"I won every moment of that fight" - Rolando Romero demands immediate rematch with Gervonta Davis 

Rolando Romero believes that he was winning the fight against Gervonta Davis before getting knocked out in the sixth round. Romero claimed that he exposed 'Tank' and therefore wants a rematch against the Baltimore native.

'Rolly' vs. Davis was a highly competitive contest. In the early rounds, Romero showcased his punching power to force his opponent to box on the back foot and landed a few of his signature power shots. However, as the fight progressed, 'Tank' was evasive with his movement and displayed immense counter punching skills.

"I won every moment of that fight, I exposed him and we need to run that s*** back. I want Gervonta Davis again, I was winning that f****** fight and I just got hit with a clean shot."

Davis landed a devastating left hook to send Romero into the ropes and down to the canvas. 'Rolly' was able to beat the count but the referee rendered him unable to continue and stopped the contest.

Will there be a rematch between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero?

It remains to be seen if Romero can force a rematch against Davis to prove he is the superior fighter. According to ESPN correspondent Mike Coppinger, 'Rolly' was ahead on one of the scorecards but the other two judges had 'Tank' in front. Hence, an immediate rematch between the two rivals might be unlikely.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Rolly Romero was ahead on one scorecard, 48-47, but down on other two, 49-46 and 48-47 #DavisRomero Rolly Romero was ahead on one scorecard, 48-47, but down on other two, 49-46 and 48-47 #DavisRomero

Following his win, Davis was called out by Ryan Garcia on social media for a potential fight in December. 'KingRy' must first defeat a yet-to-be-named opponent on July 16 but a win could set up a lucrative bout with 'Tank' at the end of the year.

If 'Rolly' can bounce back from his loss and string together some high-profile wins, he could face Davis again in the future. At 26 and 27 years old, respectively, the pair have plenty of time to boost their profiles and another bout between them could become even more lucrative down the line.

