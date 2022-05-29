"December let's get it" - Ryan Garcia wants to fight Gervonta Davis 

Ryan Garcia is looking to fight Gervonta Davis next. 'Tank' is fresh off a win against Rolly Romero at the Barclays Center in New York. The WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion fought Romero on Saturday night with his title on the line.

Following his win over the Las Vegas native, Jim Gray asked Davis who he would like to fight next. Ryan Garcia was in the crowd and Vasyl Lomachenko was also an option.

Davis said he was willing to fight anybody. In response to that interview, Ryan Garcia took to Twitter to make a challenge:

"Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly"

Garcia is currently looking to fight on July 16th against an opponent that has not yet been named. He wants to be done with that fight so he can start preparing to take on the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion. The biggest criticism that 'KingRy' has often faced is that he does not fight any of the top contenders in the division.

A fight against 'Tank' would be a drastic change in the level of competition he has taken on. If he is able to secure a fight against Davis, it will be his first title shot.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Ryan Garcia loses $20k bet with Errol Spence Jr. during Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero

'KingRy' and the Unified Welterweight Champion of the world Errol Spence Jr. were ringside for the 'Rolly' vs. 'Tank' fight. At the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday night, many boxing stars were out to see Davis fight Romero. Garcia and Spence were sitting in front of each other and 'KingRY' decided to bet on the fight with 'The Truth'.

He bet $20k on 'Rolly' beating 'Tank', however, Romero lost, Garcia lost the bet and Danny Garcia recorded the moment. 'KingRy' can be heard saying:

"$20k I got on Rolly he's got on Tank. I'll pay you that sh** tomorrow."

Following Romero's loss to 'Tank', Garcia now owes Errol Spence Jr. $20k.

Watch the video uploaded by Michael Benson below:

[ @ErrolSpenceJr] Ryan Garcia bet Errol Spence $20,000 that Rolly Romero would beat Gervonta Davis… Ryan Garcia bet Errol Spence $20,000 that Rolly Romero would beat Gervonta Davis…[🎥 @ErrolSpenceJr] https://t.co/BcMVmdR4tJ

