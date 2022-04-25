Tyson Fury: Three great Fighters he could beat, and three he would lose to

The undefeated Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world. With no one in the division likely to topple him, Fury is reigning unopposed. 'The Gypsy King' is a future inductee into Boxing's Hall of Fame. With no worthy opponents available, it's easy to wonder how Fury fares against past greats.

Carl Frampton MBE @RealCFrampton The big man @Tyson_Fury has said he's finished. The mad thing is that he's still getting better! He's in a league of his own compared to the rest. Absolute masterclass The big man @Tyson_Fury has said he's finished. The mad thing is that he's still getting better! He's in a league of his own compared to the rest. Absolute masterclass https://t.co/U1XOLPrCfq

Compared to the heavyweight greats of decades past, Fury fares well against the best. It's a testament to his own greatness, but he isn't invincible. For those greats he'd conquer, there are those who would conquer him. Let's take a look at how Fury might go against the greatest of heavyweights.

Win: Tyson Fury vs. Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfied (above) would succumb to Tyson Fury's size

No fighter embodies toughness and willpower in the 1990s quite like ‘The Real Deal’. The former four-time champion has wins over the likes of Riddick Bowe, George Foreman and Mike Tyson. Holyfield’s aggression would play right into Fury’s hands and get worn down by the size of 'The Gypsy King'. Fury wouldn’t have trouble hurting Holyfield, though he would catch a few big shots himself.

Holyfield took a lot of risks to impose his offense, and that wouldn’t work with Fury. The one thing that would keep Holyfield up would be his heart. We’ve seen 'The Real Deal' withstand torrid punishment in the past, but not from a fighter the size of Fury.

Eventually, Holyfield would charge in too many times and Fury would catch him. Once Holyfield feels the fight slipping away, he’ll take a risk and get punished. An exhausted Holyfield won't make it near the finish line. Fury would win this one by late TKO in a war.

Lose: Tyson Fury vs. Lennox Lewis

Lennox Lewis is a nightmare match for Tyson Fury

Lewis is not only faster and stronger than Fury, but could match his physical advantages. His volume would give Fury fits, not to mention his considerable punching power. They would be equal on the outside, but Lewis’ faster hands could catch Fury inside. Both fighters are likely to go down at some point, but they’d go the rounds.

It would be close, but Lewis has the build and tools to defeat Fury. Not to mention that they both have a similar training background. While Fury has better one-punch power, Lewis would work him over with combinations.

If Fury could get caught clean by Deontay Wilder, he’ll be sure to get nailed by Lewis. The difference is that Lewis had KO power in each hand and the speed to deliver it. If anyone is knocking out Fury inside 12 rounds, it would be Lewis.

Win: Tyson Fury vs. Mike Tyson

'Iron' Mike is no match for Fury

The easiest matchup for Fury is almost the most unexpected. ‘Iron’ Mike may have been ferocious, but he would be no match for Fury. Unable to intimidate Fury and failing to penetrate his defenses, this would be a one-sided bout. It wouldn’t take long before Fury begins to batter Tyson.

Tyson’s swarming style simply wouldn’t work on 'The Gypsy King'. Fury’s movement and reach would stall Tyson’s movement. Once Fury starts to frustrate Tyson, he’d be quick to stop him.

Tyson always fell short against opponents he couldn’t bully, absorbing a beating in the process. Once Fury starts applying pressure, Tyson will fold. In the battle of the Tysons, Fury wins every time.

Lose: Tyson Fury vs. Larry Holmes

Holmes (right) was the best heavyweight of the 1980s.

Holmes is one of history’s most underappreciated champions, but he could defeat Fury. Behind his jab and titanium chin, Holmes is the rare heavyweight who could outbox Fury. Holmes would be too slick to get tagged by Fury’s punches, and could get gritty if necessary. This would be a technical clash in every sense of the word, but Holmes would have the edge.

One of Holmes’ underrated features was that he was a great inside fighter. Fury has been bedeviled by fighters who can get around his reach and target his body. Thanks to his jab and craftiness, Holmes could be more than Fury can handle.

‘The Easton Assassin’ will have his hands full, but he’s up for the task. Bigger punchers failed to stop him in his prime, often getting stopped themselves. It would be a war fitting for two greats, but Holmes has the edge.

Win: Tyson Fury vs. Joe Frazier

Though Frazier only lost to Muhammad Ali and George Foreman during his career, he wouldn’t last long against Fury. Frazier’s style was about closing the distance and wasn’t particularly hard to hit. While he could hurt Fury and pressure him nonstop, he’d get hit eventually and put down. Once Fury gets a measure of Frazier, he’ll club him down like Foreman did.

Frazier’s style would open him up for the same deadly uppercut that downed Dillian Whyte. A mythical fight between the two would be fun, but it wouldn’t last. The do-or-die manner of Frazier's style would see him sparked out in short order.

Combined with proof of Frazier's struggles against taller and larger fighters, Fury is all wrong for him. While not as devastating as the Foreman losses, Fury wins big inside the distance

Lose: Tyson Fury vs. Muhammad Ali

'The Greatest' would defeat Fury

Fury is one of the greats, but he’s not ‘The Greatest’. Ali isn’t going to have an easy night with Fury, but he would beat him. Fury could trouble Ali early, but Ali’s adjustments and movement would be too much. Not to mention that Ali would win any war of words as well.

Besides Lewis, Ali has the best chance of stopping Fury. The mix of power and speed in his blows would overwhelm 'The Gypsy King'. A bout between the two would be a fascinating battle of wits, but Ali would find a way to win.

It is the ultimate complement that Fury could last with Ali. Even though Fury won’t go down as the best ever, he could contend with him. However, there isn’t a scenario out there where Fury comes out with a win.

