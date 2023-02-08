"It might be good night Irene" - Adrien Broner gives bold prediction for Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis

Adrien Broner is leaning toward Gervonta Davis to defeat Ryan Garcia later this year. 'Tank' and 'KingRy' are expected to battle on April 15th in Las Vegas, Nevada. While no venue has been finalized, reports have stated that the monumental matchup could land at the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders Stadium.

Barring any last-minute issues, which could very well happen because it's boxing, the fight seems done. Despite neither man holding an important championship, the fight has captivated both fighters and fans alike.

One of those fighters who seems excited about the matchup is 'The Problem.' During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the former four-division champion previewed the fight between Garcia and Davis.

There, Adrien Broner stated that he was leaning towards Gervonta Davis to get the victory. The former champion admitted that he's close with both men, but Ryan Garcia's too hittable for his liking, which could lead to a finish in April.

Previewing the fight, Broner stated:

“He’s really that talented. He ain’t got to let Ryan hit him. I just see Tank touching Ryan, and if anybody know, Ryan always gets hit with straight left hands all the time. If Tank lands that left hand like that, it might be good night Irene. But Ryan is a hell of a fighter, he’s got the heart of a lion and he’s going to keep fighting... Of course, it can go to 12, but there’s a big probability that it doesn’t go to 12. I’m favoring Tank a lot in this fight."

See those comments below (7:00):

Is Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis still on?

As of now, Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis is still slated for April 15th. As is the case with any big matchup in the sport that fans want to see, it's hard trying to make it happen. In November, the two lightweights stated that the fight was on for April 15th, as they had verbally agreed.

However, as fans have learned over the last few weeks, verbal agreements mean very little. Last night, ESPN Ringside was the first to report that the bout was in danger, mainly due to issues with a rematch clause.

This morning, Showtime's Stephen Espinosa reacted to those reports and admitted that the fight wasn't official. However, he also stated that he's optimistic the bout will happen and that the single issue wasn't expected to hold the matchup from occurring.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Showtime's Stephen Espinoza has said he remains "optimistic" that Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia will happen, despite the rematch clause dispute: "We sent a revised [contract] last week and haven't heard anything… If it's down to one issue, that's phenomenal news." [Chicken Tawk] Showtime's Stephen Espinoza has said he remains "optimistic" that Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia will happen, despite the rematch clause dispute: "We sent a revised [contract] last week and haven't heard anything… If it's down to one issue, that's phenomenal news." [Chicken Tawk]

