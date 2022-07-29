"He’s going to find out on Saturday that 154-pounds isn’t for him" - Jose Benavidez Jr. confident ahead of showdown with Danny Garcia

Jose Benavidez Jr. believes that Danny Garcia made a mistake in moving up in weight.

'Swift' is set to make his light middleweight debut against Benavidez Jr. this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in New York. The bout is a pivotal matchup in the 154-pound division, and will also tell us a lot about both fighters.

Benavidez Jr. has shown potential in spades, but has never truly been able to put it together consistently throughout his career. His biggest moment to date was being demolished by Terence Crawford in his welterweight title shot back in 2018.

At the other end, Garcia is out to prove that his best days aren't behind him. Once the face of the welterweight division, he's gone 3-3 in his last six fights. He is coming off a lopsided defeat to Errol Spence Jr. in December 2020.

Following that defeat to Spence Jr., the former champion decided to move up in weight to face Benavidez Jr. The latter believes the weight change is the wrong move, as he stated in a media scrum earlier today.

In the scrum, Benavidez Jr. stated:

“I’m glad that Danny is confident. He’s going to find out on Saturday that 154-pounds isn’t for him. I fought Terence Crawford on one leg and gave him a fight. I know what I’m capable of and I’m going to fight like that."

Watch Benavidez Jr.'s comments in the video below:

Jose Benavidez Jr. isn't afraid of what Danny Garcia brings

In his media scrum earlier today, Jose Benavidez Jr. hit back at the idea that Danny Garcia could threaten him in their fight Saturday.

For most of his career, 'Swift' has been seen as a big hitter. In his career, he's scored massive knockout victories over names such as Amir Khan, Erik Morales, Paulie Malignaggi and more.

Many, including Garcia himself, believe the weight move will only help his power. His opponent on Saturday, Benavidez Jr., isn't as convinced as he revealed in the media scrum earlier today.

There, the 30-year-old hit back at the notion that Garcia could do something he hasn't seen before. Benavidez Jr. is confident in his abilities and isn't worried about what his opponent will bring.

In the media scrum, Benavidez Jr. stated:

“I’m not worried about what Danny is bringing. I know what I’m capable of. I trained hard and I’m doing this for my family."

