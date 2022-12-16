KSI provides prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

KSI believes that Jake Paul has what it takes to defeat Tommy Fury.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his decision victory over Anderson Silva in October. Following the victory, Paul headed to Dubai and was ringside for 'TNT' making his return.

Following the bout, the Brit confronted the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The two men verbally agreed to fight, but the matchup hasn't been made official as of now. If the two men are booked for a faceoff, it'll be the third time that they've done so. Fury previously pulled out of their two scheduled matchups.

Another name in the influencer boxing space that has had run-ins with both men is KSI. 'The Nightmare' was in discussions to face both Paul and Fury after his return in August where he defeated two men in one night on DAZN.

Earlier today at a press conference, the Watford native gave a prediction for a possible matchup. While he dislikes Paul far more than he does Fury, he also expects him to get the win if the fight happens.

He stated:

"I hate to say it. Jake would win. I just think Jake is dedicating more time to training compared to Tommy. I think Tommy just does boxing because it's the thing to do in his family, but I don't think he's as dedicated as someone like Tyson."

Watch his comments in the video below (37:00):

When will KSI fight next?

While the world waits to see if Jake Paul will indeed finally fight Tommy Fury, KSI already has his next matchup booked.

'The Nightmare' ended a near-three-year hiatus to return to the ring in August. While he was initially expected to face Alex Wassabi, that bout didn't come to fruition. As a result, the Brit faced former footballer Swarmz, and Luis Alcatraz Pineda in one night.

As expected, the YouTuber steamrolled the two, knocking out both. Following the victory, he called out several names, including the aforementioned Paul and Fury.

However, KSI won't be facing either man next, as he will be facing Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis. 'El Jefe' is 2-0 inside the cage but has never competed in a boxing match, either amateur or professional.

The bout came together after the two men got into an altercation last month prior to Misfits Boxing 3. They will now get to settle their rivalry in the ring next month on DAZN pay-per-view.

