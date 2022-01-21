Watch: When Logan Paul nearly died in a skydiving accident because of parachute malfunctioning

Internet personality Logan Paul nearly died in a skydiving accident back in February 2018 after his main parachute malfunctioned.

It was the first time he was jumping alone without an instructor and his seventh jump overall. After 'The Maverick' deployed his chute, it didn't open properly for almost 10 full seconds.

Paul cut open his pack and went on a free fall before the emergency parachute came to his rescue. The entire incident was nerve-wracking.

"Your main parachute takes three to six seconds to open. I go to pull the rip cord, and it gets stuck in this little square shape. About four seconds later, it still has not opened... You are in your mind next to death. You’re walking the line... The Maverick lives to fight another day, I am still here," said Paul in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel a few days after the incident.

On the same day of his near-death experience, the 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer took to social media to post an image of his empty pack and blue reserve chute.

"Here’s a photo of my empty pack after I had to cut away my main parachute bc it didn’t open. I can tell you — the feeling of the blue reserve parachute opening & functioning properly was miraculous. This has never happened to another student before at this school. LP lives on," Paul had posted.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. still has not paid Logan Paul for their June 2021 fight

After making his professional boxing debut in a split decision rematch loss against fellow internet star and rapper KSI aka Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji in November 2019, Logan Paul returned to the ring to face the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout on June 6 last year.

The unscored eighth-round matchup went the distance and ended without a winner being announced. The showdown garnered over one million pay-per-view buys and was a successful one.

However, Paul, who was the ninth highest-earning YouTuber of 2021 with a total income of $18 million, still maintains that Mayweather hasn't paid him for their encounter.

Five-division world champion 'Money' has neither confirmed nor denied Paul's comments regarding the payments for the Miami clash.

