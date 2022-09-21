Logan Paul and Mike Majlak trash KSI's suite at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and destroy his punching machine

Logan Paul and his best friend, Mike Majlak, recently destroyed KSI's suite at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Emirates is home to Arsenal, 'The Nightmare's' boyhood club, who he supports to date. The American duo visited the stadium back on August 27 around the time of 'JJ's' fight against Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

They visited the Emirates as representatives of Prime and even got to take photos near the dugouts where the Prime logo was written in bold letters. They attended the Arsenal vs. Fulham match and while at KSI's suite in the stadium, their entourage started taking swings at the punching bag machine.

The high-score on the machine was 740, which was set by KSI himself. So naturally, the Americans started swinging at it trying to break the score. Given Paul's bad history with punching machines, he did not attempt to punch it. However, someone from his security team did, and ended up breaking the machine. Majlak addressed KSI by saying:

"He should have known better than to invite Americans into your suite, dude. We're very destructive people. We try our best, but."

'The Nightmare' has not yet responded to the situation and all seems well between Logan Paul and KSI. 'The Maverick' was in London to support 'The Nightmare' in his fight, ringside and even raised his hand on stage after he beat Pineda.

Logan Paul confirms that Jake Paul could beat him in a fight and also earns more than him

Logan Paul has seemingly admitted that his younger brother, Jake Paul, would be able to beat him in a boxing match. The Paul brothers got into boxing together, fighting on the same card for their first fights. However, since then, 'The Problem Child' has focused solely on boxing and gone leaps and bounds ahead of 'The Maverick'.

In a recent YouTube video with Mike Majlak, he was asked how it felt knowing his younger brother could beat him on any given day. Paul replied sarcastically, saying:

"It's tough, it's tough. I go to bed crying, often."

Although both Majlak and Paul said it in a sarcastic way, as of today, Jake Paul may be able to beat 'The Maverick' in a boxing fight. He also admitted that his younger brother earns substantially more than him due to his thriving boxing career.

