Daniel Dubois and Mike Tyson's career comparison at 24 – Wins, losses, knockouts, and more

Boxing fans have been quick to pick up similarities between Mike Tyson and Daniel Dubois, although the heavyweights are from different eras. Even then, the two have one common denominator – both are scary knockout artists.

Dubois, an emerging Brit prospect, is still in the early years of his career and has a long path ahead of him. Meanwhile, it’s been more than 15 years since Tyson hung up his gloves professionally. Now 55, Tyson may look at Dubois and reminisce about his youth.

Watch Mike Tyson's knockouts below:

When Tyson was 24, he was feared all over the boxing community. Dubois enjoys a similar treatment, but not anywhere close to ‘Iron Mike’. Here’s a comparison between Mike Tyson and Daniel Dubois at the age of 24.

Mike Tyson and Daniel Dubois – Professional records at 24

The sport of boxing has gone through many transitions over the years. One such change is a fighter’s activity. In his debut year, Tyson fought 15 times. In less than two years of his first professional bout, he was already a world champion.

‘Iron Mike’ professionally debuted at the age of 18 and 'Dynamite’ began his career at 19. However, Tyson had over 40 professional fights before he turned 25, while Dubois has 18. Irrespective of this major difference in their experience, there are similarities between the two boxers.

Like Tyson, Dubois has a solitary defeat at the age of 24. Both fighters lost via stoppage. That said, Tyson's record stood at 41-1 before turning 25, while Dubois' is now at 17-1. The Brit's only defeat came against Joe Joyce in 2020.

Who is the bigger knockout artist?

Dubois’ rapid surge in the heavyweight division has some comparing him to a young Mike Tyson. ‘Iron Mike’ will always remain one of the most feared men in the sport’s history. Even though Dubois’ run is well appreciated, it pales in comparison to what Tyson achieved in his early years.

However, ‘Dynamite’ has proven to be a heavy hitter. Earning 16 of his 17 wins via knockout, he has a career stoppage ratio of 88.89%.

Watch Dubois' KO power below:

Tyson, before he turned 25, had 36 KOs in his 42 fights, giving him a career stoppage ratio of 85.71%. We can't read too much into Dubois' slightly higher KO ratio, as 'Iron Mike' had more than twice the number of fights at the same age.

The one major difference between the two heavyweights is their physical appearance. Tyson is 5’10”, while Dubois stands at 6’5”. Like Tyson, the Brit is an orthodox fighter with a potent right hand.

Watch Tyson demostrating his signature Peek-a-boo style:

Tyson was considered a small heavyweight but he didn't let the lack of size affect him. The Brooklyn native vanquished taller opponents throughout his career. His achievements at 24 and the quality of his opposition makes Tyson a greater KO artist than Dubois, at least for now.

Mike Tyson and Daniel Dubois – Titles

Dubois has held several boxing belts, such as the WBO International Heavyweight Title, WBA Interim Heavyweight Title, British Heavyweight Title, and WBO Global Heavyweight Title. He will face Trevor Bryan for the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Title this weekend.

Mike Tyson didn’t fight for titles during his debut year. He climbed the ladder quickly before beating Trevor Berbick for the WBC World Heavyweight Title in 1986. Tyson won the heavyweight gold at the age of 20 and is still the youngest boxer to have done so. He held the title until 1990 when James 'Buster' Douglas knocked him out in one of the biggest upsets in the sport's history.

