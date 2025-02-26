Ade Oladipo reacts to Artur Beterbiev’s loss against Dmitry Bivol, says champion finally showed his age in late rounds: "You actually are 40"

Boxing presenter Ade Oladipo has now shared his thoughts on Artur Beterbiev’s loss to Dmitry Bivol at The Last Crescendo.

Ad

When the pair first clashed in October 2024, Beterbiev won via a narrow majority decision.

However, in the most recent showdown, which took place on Feb. 22 at Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia, Beterbiev and Bivol engaged in a 12-round back and forth. After the 12th frame, the 40-year-old boxer lost via majority decision, putting an end to his eight-year championship reign at 175 pounds.

Oladipo has now reacted to Beterbiev's sole loss of his pro boxing career. The sports journalist believes that the boxer's advancing years are beginning to show in the ring and that it is typical for fighters to appear "human."

Ad

Trending

In a recent episode of Ariel x Ade: The Boxing Show, breaking down the loss, he said:

"In the end, I thought like justice had been served. I thought [Bivol] won the first fight. But this one I thought was a bit clearer. It was the first time I felt Beterbiev looked his age."

He added:

"Those last couple of rounds, I was like, 'You actually are 40.' That's not showing a slight at him or anything, but it was the first time where I kind of felt like he jumped in and missed a few shots and maybe looked a bit tired. He looked human."

Ad

Check out Ade Oladipo's comments about Artur Beterbiev below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Artur Beterbiev vows to come back stronger

Following Artur Beterbiev's first professional defeat at The Last Crescendo, he lauded opponent Dmitry Bivol's performance. Via an Instagram post, Beterbiev praised Bivol and labeled him as "a strong opponent."

The 40-year-old also promised his supporters that he would return even more determined in his next bout.

"It was a good fight with a strong opponent. I thank everyone who supported me all the way. But sport is sport. We will definitely come back even stronger. God’s plans are always better than ours. Alhamdulillah for everything 🤲🏻"

Ad

Check out Artur Beterbiev's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback