  • Nina-Marie Daniele brings up Dmitry Bivol's wife following the boxer's impressive win over Artur Beterbiev

Nina-Marie Daniele brings up Dmitry Bivol's wife following the boxer's impressive win over Artur Beterbiev

By Subham
Modified Feb 23, 2025 13:22 GMT
Nina-Marie Daniele (left) has reacted following Dmitry Bivol's (right) victory last night.
Nina-Marie Daniele (left) has reacted following Dmitry Bivol's (right) victory last night. [Image courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram and Getty Images]

MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele has reacted after Dmitry Bivol's win over Artur Beterbiev on Feb 22.

The pair clashed for the undisputed light heavyweight world titles in a 12-round war with Bivol securing a majority decision win. With that, he delivered Beterbiev the first loss of his career. When the two first clashed in October 2024, Beterbiev won via majority decision.

After Bivol’s 'The Last Crescendo' victory, his ex-wife has come into the discussions yet again.

For context, after Bivol lost to Beterbiev last year, a video of his ex-wife went viral in which she was found celebrating his defeat on a live stream.

Check out Dmitry Bivol's ex-wife celebrating his loss to Artur Beterbiev in 2024:

Now that Bivol has turned the tide in his favor with the victory, his followers have mocked his ex-wife for her past celebration.

Full Violence on Instagram posted a picture of Bivol with the undisputed gold and captioned it:

"He got them back. Undisputed. 🥶"

Check out the original post below:

The post caught the attention of Daniele, who commented:

"His ex wife mad af rn 😤"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:

Daniele's comment
Daniele's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram]

Nina-Marie Daniele was recently spotted with Alex Pereira

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira is scheduled to defend his strap against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Several pundits and analysts have been worried about 'Poatan' and his off-camp distractions before the pay-per-view, including his recent travel to Australia to corner Sean Strickland and meeting with Drake.

However, Pereira most recently revealed that he is back in training, reaffirming to Daniel Cormier that there is nothing to worry about. 'Poatan' was also observed working out in the gym, sharpening his wrestling skills to prevent takedown attempts in his upcoming fight.

Nina-Marie Daniele was recently spotted with the Brazilian fighter in the Teixeira MMA & Fitness gym. She shared the same on her Instagram story.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's Instagram story below:

Daniele's Instagram story
Daniele's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

Edited by Tejas Rathi
हिन्दी