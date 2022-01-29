Amanda Serrano backs Pearl Gonzalez's criticism of MMA media - "Same story in boxing"

Amanda Serrano took to social media to back former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez, who bashed MMA media for covering trash just to drive clicks and stir things up. Serrano also insisted that boxing is plagued with the same problem as MMA and believes that it's an issue that is prevalent in almost every sport.

Responding to Gonzalez, here's what Amanda Serrano wrote on Twitter:

"Sis same story in boxing & I believe Many if not all sports. They write with no first hand knowledge. It’s unfortunate that WE work hard & get criticized or rated by those that Never lived it. Keep being Awesome my love. Miss you"

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters @PearlGonzalez Sis same story in boxing & I believe Many if not all sports. They write with no first hand knowledge. It’s unfortunate that WE work hard & get criticized or rated by those that Never lived it. Keep being Awesome my love. Miss you 🥰 @PearlGonzalez Sis same story in boxing & I believe Many if not all sports. They write with no first hand knowledge. It’s unfortunate that WE work hard & get criticized or rated by those that Never lived it. Keep being Awesome my love. Miss you 🥰

PEARL GONZALEZ @PearlGonzalez Today’s #MMA media is 🗑!! Most of u have never fought, u write for clicks or to stir shit up.. U cover trash!! I don’t see any coverage on the new athletes, the “real life” struggles of an athlete. Overcoming failure, the do’s and dont’s and NOTHING about our regional scene! 🗑 Today’s #MMA media is 🗑!! Most of u have never fought, u write for clicks or to stir shit up.. U cover trash!! I don’t see any coverage on the new athletes, the “real life” struggles of an athlete. Overcoming failure, the do’s and dont’s and NOTHING about our regional scene! 🗑

Amanda Serrano to make history by headlining MSG against Katie Taylor

Brooklyn-based Amanda Serrano and Ireland’s Katie Taylor will be the first women to headline the iconic Madison Square Garden in one of female boxing's biggest ever nights.

The action will unfold on April 30 as the seven-division world boxing champion prepares to lock horns with the undisputed lightweight champion. The fight will be available worldwide on DAZN.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano…Undisputed Lightweight Champ vs. 7-Division World Champ.



Who will be crowned the greatest?



#TaylorSerrano History Will Be Made. The first ever female headliner in MSG's 140 years of boxingKatie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano…Undisputed Lightweight Champ vs. 7-Division World Champ.Who will be crowned the greatest? History Will Be Made. The first ever female headliner in MSG's 140 years of boxing 💥Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano…Undisputed Lightweight Champ vs. 7-Division World Champ.Who will be crowned the greatest? 👑#TaylorSerrano https://t.co/yM1fuViqdm

The Puerto Rican boxing star has an unrivaled legacy in the world of boxing as a seven-weight world champion. She currently boasts an impressive 42-1-1 record and has held titles in the junior bantamweight, bantamweight, junior featherweight, featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight divisions.

Amanda Serrano has managed to remain undefeated since 2012, with her last loss coming against former WBC super-featherweight champion Frida Wallberg. She is entering the bout against Taylor in sparkling form. Her latest win came against Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez via unanimous decision in December 2021. It capped a stellar year that saw her secure a knockout win over Daniela Bermudez in March before dominating Yamileth Mercado in August.

Meanwhile, undefeated Katie Taylor (20-0) has regularly featured on the biggest undercards in boxing since taking gold at the 2012 Olympic Games. Taylor is currently the undisputed lightweight champion, holding the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring Championships.

Also Read Article Continues below

She unified these belts when she beat Delfine Persoon. Since then, Taylor has successfully defended her titles six times.

Edited by John Cunningham