Amanda Serrano appreciates "Great manager" Jake Paul for $1 million bonus offer - 'I am sure Eddie Hearn was thinking the same for Katie Taylor'

On Saturday night, a historic boxing match between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will take center stage at Madison Square Garden as the headline bout of the evening.

Serrano, who debuted in 2009, is a Puerto Rican native and a seven-division champion in boxing. Her record stands at 42 wins with 30 KO's, one loss, and one draw. She will be challenging the formidable Katie Taylor, an Irish boxing phenom who holds a record of 20-0, with 6 KO's.

Ahead of the match, Amanda Serrano put out a tweet praising her manager, Jake Paul, for his $1 million bonus offer.

The 'Problem Child' has made a bet with Taylor's manager, Eddie Hearn, on the winner of the fight on Saturday. Paul has promised to hand over the $1 million in earnings to Serrano if she wins.

Responding to the incentive on Twitter, Serrano praised Paul, while putting the onus on Hearn to promise the same for his fighter.

"Now that's what a GREAT manager does. @jakepaul I'm sure @EddieHearn was thinking the same for @KatieTaylor"

Jake Paul raises stakes for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

As the hours count down to the scrap between Taylor and Serrano, pressure has been added to the fight by their managers, Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul.

Paul stated that he would hand over the $1 million bet money to Amanda Serrano if she pulls a W out the bag in MSG.

Paul, who recently entered the boxing scene in 2020, has been a wavemaker since bursting into the limelight. As of late, he has taken to promoting female boxing, and his bet with Eddie Hearn proves his interest in the evolution of pugilism for women.

In one of his latest Instagram posts, Paul praised the two women.

"Two of the greatest boxers of all time will break barriers, break records and break down the walls of inequality."

Jake Paul first grew in popularity on YouTube and Vine, but has turned his focus towards becoming a legitimate boxer. With a 5-0 record, he is still new to the sport, but has already challenged big names in the MMA world like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Many boxing fans have been worried about his determination to stick with the sport, but he's proven his continuous interest in training and is now promoting fights.

With the added incentive of a big bonus for winning, fans can be sure that Taylor vs. Serrano is going to be a fight that goes down in history.

