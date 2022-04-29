Jake Paul vs. Eddie Hearn: Net worth comparison after $1M bet

Both Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn have earned a fortune from the world of boxing. While Hearn has long been a promoter, Paul seems to have equalled his net worth within a few years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, both Paul and Hearn have a net worth of $50 million each. However, the YouTuber recently claimed that his net worth has doubled since the previous estimate. It should be noted that while Hearn's major earnings come from boxing, 'The Problem Child' has a wide presence on social media and is one of the most consistently paid YouTube stars.

Hearn and Paul recently wagered $1 million on the upcoming historic women's headliner at Madison Square Garden between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor, represented by Hearn, will put her WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine women's lightweight titles on the line against Serrano, who is promoted by Paul.

In the press conference leading up to the fight, 'The Problem Child' offered to bet all the jewelry on his person on Serrano. Hearn played along, claiming he was expecting higher stakes. After initially raising it to $500,000, the duo finally settled for 'a million dollars plus odds.'

Watch the interaction between Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting How confident is @JakePaul that @serranosisters will win on Saturday night? Well, he's willing to put $1 million dollars on the line with @EddieHearn How confident is @JakePaul that @serranosisters will win on Saturday night? Well, he's willing to put $1 million dollars on the line with @EddieHearn… 👀 https://t.co/wwawXWQxnf

Jake Paul explains why his net worth has doubled since previous estimate

According to Jake Paul, his net worth stands somewhere around $100 million as of now. 'The Problem Child' claims that his estimated net worth did not take into account his other assets like Crypto and NFTs.

While Paul earned $40 million last year competing inside the ring, he claims to have earned around $60 million more from other ventures. The YouTuber turned pugilist said in an interview with FOX Business:

"That is just what I made from boxing [$40 million]. I made some more on top of that from brand deals and advertisements. That is not including my crypto investments, NFT investments, Metaverse investments. If I were to cash out, yeah I have probably made an extra $60 million on top of that just from my investments last year if I were to liquidate it. I put money into Bitcoin when I was sixteen years old but I am a long term holder so I can add to the retirement fund. I have my team at Morgan Stanley and they handle all this stuff. I am more into the Crypto side of things and they tell me what kind of traditional stocks I can put into." h/t Mirror.co.uk

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Amanda Serrano and @JakePaul helped each other reach new heights in boxing 🤩 #TaylorSerrano Amanda Serrano and @JakePaul helped each other reach new heights in boxing 🤩 #TaylorSerrano https://t.co/bRqWNPuZq4

