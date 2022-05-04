"You guys asked for it" - Amanda Serrano thanks fans for record-breaking Katie Taylor fight

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fought at Madison Square Garden this past weekend in front of a sold-out crowd of over 19,000 people. It has also been reported that over 1.5 million people watched the event on DAZN, making it the most-viewed women's boxing match in history.

Amanda Serrano recently took to Twitter with a message of gratitude to the supportive fans in New York and globally. She wrote:

"Thank you to all you beautiful Fans. You guys asked for it & we delivered. I bet I can speak for @KatieTaylor also in saying We Love you & appreciate each & every one of you. Life is about giving to the ones you love. We LOVE our Fans"

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters

Life is about giving to the ones you love. We LOVE our Fans twitter.com/daznboxing/sta… DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Fans tuned in on DAZN across 170+ markets worldwide to make the April 30 event the most watched female headlined boxing broadcast ever in history. #TaylorSerrano saw an unprecedented audience of 1.5M on DAZN to achieve a record-breaking viewership night for women's boxing 🤩Fans tuned in on DAZN across 170+ markets worldwide to make the April 30 event the most watched female headlined boxing broadcast ever in history. #TaylorSerrano saw an unprecedented audience of 1.5M on DAZN to achieve a record-breaking viewership night for women's boxing 🤩Fans tuned in on DAZN across 170+ markets worldwide to make the April 30 event the most watched female headlined boxing broadcast ever in history. https://t.co/ZSD9ReqLmX Thank you to all you beautiful Fans. You guys asked for it & we delivered. I bet I can speak for @KatieTaylor also in saying We Love you & appreciate each & every one of you.Life is about giving to the ones you love. We LOVE our Fans Thank you to all you beautiful Fans. You guys asked for it & we delivered. I bet I can speak for @KatieTaylor also in saying We Love you & appreciate each & every one of you. Life is about giving to the ones you love. We LOVE our Fans 🙏❤️ twitter.com/daznboxing/sta…

The fight was enthralling from the first bell to the last and will certainly be a strong 'Fight of the Year' candidate come the end of 2022. Taylor won via split decision after 12 close rounds.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2?

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have expressed interest in a rematch, potentially to be held at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, this October.

Croke Park has the capacity to hold 90,000 fans, like Madison Square Garden. If the fight is made, it will likely sell out again as it would be Taylor's first fight on Irish soil since turning professional in 2016.

With her victory, Taylor retained her title as the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world. Like Serrano, she took to Twitter to express gratitude after the fight, writing:

"A night to stir the soul! Humbled by all the support at @TheGarden A special fight on a special night."

Katie Taylor @KatieTaylor A night to stir the soul! Humbled by all the support at @TheGarden . A special fight on a special night. A night to stir the soul! Humbled by all the support at @TheGarden. A special fight on a special night. 💚 https://t.co/gigYeP7Qbr

The early rounds of the bout were controlled by the Irish fighter, though Serrano turned the tide in the middle rounds and put on a particularly dominant display in round five.

Taylor managed to turn the fight around again, winning the late frames. However, Serrano put in a strong performance and won the fight on one of the three official scorecards.

The final tally was 97-93 & 96-93 for Taylor and 96-94 for Serrano. A rematch will likely see another tough fight for both women.

Edited by Harvey Leonard