"I am an evil man" - Andrew Tate reveals how social media companies conspired to make him the most hated man on the internet 

Andrew Tate has accused social media companies of trying to silence and censure him. In August 2022, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, banned Andrew Tate for violating their guidelines. A host of other social media sites followed suit. Tate went from being the most famous man on the internet- to the most hated man on the internet.

In a recent exclusive podcast with Patrick Bet-David on the PBD podcast, Andrew Tate made an appearance. He spoke about everything from his social media ban to his beef with Logan Paul. 'Top G' stated how social media companies decided to unilaterally make him the most hated man on the internet:

"Let's assume, as professionals, let's assume what I'm saying is correct. Let's assume that the social media companies, when they banned me, set their media machine to all release thousands of news articles at the same time trying to convince the world I'm an evil man."

According to Tate, he was being silenced at the hands of the big companies for presenting what he viewed as the truth. 'Top G' had managed to grow a humongous following on social media with over 9 million followers on Instagram before he was banned. The former Kickboxing World Champion is now trying to get back onto social media.

Andrew Tate believes Logan Paul is a puppet of the system

In the same interview, Andrew Tate went off on Logan Paul, talking about how 'The Maverick' is a "puppet" of the system. He said that Paul does what he's told because he fears getting canceled again. Tate believes that the social media companies used the YouTuber as a spokesperson to use against Tate and portray him as an 'evil' man:

"If they had that degree of power and influence, which I think we can all probably agree they do. Don't you think they'd take their number one talking piece to the demographic, which is my fan and give him [Logan Paul] a piece of paper and tell him what to say? Does that not make sense?"

He went on to explicitly say that this person was Logan Paul and that social media companies used him due to his massive reach. Another factor for choosing Paul according to Andrew Tate, is the fact that most of his audience is between 18 and 25.

