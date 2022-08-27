You're full of s**t and a f***ing hypocrite - Andrew Tate goes off on KSI and challenges him to a fight

Andrew Tate went off on KSI and recently challenged him to a fight as he spoke about the Brit in a fit or rage. Tate is currently banned from most social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. However, 'Top G' is currently livestreaming on the platform Nimble and during his latest stream, he challenged 'The Nightmare' to a fight and predicted that Jake Paul would also beat him by saying:

"This is a personal message to you KSI, I had no problem with you....but when I get banned, you wanna go from a fan to just f***ing instantly cowering out to the matrix. That makes you a hypocrite, there's nothing more disgusting than a male hypocrite...At least Jake Paul was man enough to say stand up for f***ing free speech. If you ever fought Jake, he would smash your f***ing face in."

He continued:

"And if you wanna get smoked twice, I'll smoke you myself. You are full of shit, you're a f***ing hypocrite. The shit you've said in the past is worse than anything I've ever f***ing said and you know it."

He also called KSI's friend and fellow Sidemen member, Ethan, a hypocrite. In one of his videos, 'JJ' had stated that some of Andrew Tate's views and ideas were spot on. However, when 'Top G' got banned from Twitter, 'The Nightmare' tweeted out saying that Tate getting banned was a good thing. This incident is what caused 'Cobra' Tate to call him a hypocrite.

KSI reacts to Andrew Tate's rant and challenge on Twitter

KSI has now reacted to Andrew Tate's call-out video on Twitter. 'The Nightmare' is just hours away from his return fight against Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda at the O2 Arena in London. The Brit will be fighting two opponents on the same night, opening the card with a fight against Swarmz and ending it against Pineda. Take a look at what he had to say to 'Top G':

"Crying from outside of the club. Jake Paul and you can get it soon. I WANT ALL THE SMOKE"

Amidst talks of a fight against Tommy Fury next, Andrew Tate's name has also been thrown into the mix along with Jake Paul. Following his historic two fights in one night, he will look to challenge one of the three challengers in Tate, Fury and Paul:

