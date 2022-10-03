"If you are raised too soft then you are not ready for this world"- Andrew Tate showcases bold mindset after the Internet ban

Andrew Tate is arguably one of the most famous people to have come out of the social media world this year. 'Cobra' gained popularity through his motivational and sometimes controversial statements, however, he has since been banned from all major social media platforms.

Andrew Tate recently appeared on the Fresh and Fit podcast for an exclusive live stream interview where he discussed a variety of topics. During the interview, 'Cobra' talked about the importance of having a bold mindset in life.

It is worth noting that Tate has talked about having a bold mindset on multiple occasions. While there is definitely some truth to what he has to say, the way he comes across might seem insensitive to many.

Tate claimed that being raised too soft can make one hide away from facing the real world. While referring to the habit of Roman emperors of having little doses of poison with every meal. 'Cobra' said:

"Emperors of Rome used to eat small doses of poison with every single meal so when they got poisned for real, they wouldn't die, and that's it. If you are raised too soft then you are not ready for this world. Like, I had to face all my fears instantly, all the time."

Andrew Tate says his father Emory Tate was a disciplinarian

During the same episode of the Fresh and Fit podcast, Andrew Tate opened up about his father Emory Tate. 'Cobra' has been quite vocal about how his father has impacted his life on many occasions.

The former kickboxer talked about how his father was a disciplinarian. According to Tate, his father, who was a professional chess player, wasn't abusive but always taught lessons "harshly."

"My father was a disciplinarian but he was also extremely and utterly fair. There is no way he can be deemed unfair, there's no way he can be deemed abusive but he was certainly a disciplinarian, that's how he was as a person and he taught lessons harshly and quickly. It was more about the quality of the lesson than the quantity."

