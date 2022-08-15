"These lefties are a nightmare"- Anthony Joshua believes he would have 'smoked' Oleksandr Usyk if he wasn't a southpaw

Anthony Joshua has claimed that he would've "smoked" Oleksandr Usyk in their first bout if the Ukrainian wasn't a southpaw.

'AJ' took on 'The Cat' back in September last year as he walked into the fight as a massive favorite. However, Joshua wasn't able to crack the code of his opponent and eventually ended up suffering a loss in front of a sold-out crowd.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua suggested that he needs to make adjustments to face the southpaw.

Moreover, 'AJ' believes that he would've beaten 'The Cat' if he wasn't a southpaw. He said:

"I need adjustments to deal with a southpaw because to me these lefties are a nightmare. I swear if Oleksandr wasn't a lefty I would have smoked him, 100%."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: "I need adjustments to deal with a southpaw because to me these lefties are a nightmare. I swear if Oleksandr wasn't a lefty I would have smoked him, 100%." Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk: "I need adjustments to deal with a southpaw because to me these lefties are a nightmare. I swear if Oleksandr wasn't a lefty I would have smoked him, 100%."

Anthony Joshua will face Oleksandr Usyk this weekend in a highly anticipated rematch which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

'AJ' has seemingly left no stone unturned in preparing for the rematch and possibly winning it. However, it remains to be seen as to whether he can crack the code of 'The Cat' come fight night or not.

Mike Tyson gives his prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has given his predicition for the highly anticipated Joshua vs. Usyk 2. During a recent interview with Mario Lopez, 'Iron Mike' suggested that it would be hard to beat Oleksandr Usyk.

Mike Tyson claimed that Oleksandr Usyk was too fast for Joshua when they met last year. While suggesting that 'AJ' will need to put a lot of pressure on 'The Cat' in order to find a way to beat Usyk, 'Iron Mike' said:

"It's gonna be hard to beat Usyk, because he's fast and he outpunches with his jab. Joshua will have to learn how to get away from his jab. That's the only thing he couldn't handle. He couldn't handle his jab. And his movement - he was too fast for Joshua. Joshua has to put a lot of pressure on him and keep it on him all night."

Watch Mike Tyson talk about Joshua vs. Usyk 2 below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @MarioLopezViva] Mike Tyson weighs in on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch…@MarioLopezViva] Mike Tyson weighs in on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch…[🎥 @MarioLopezViva] https://t.co/a006x4mz5m

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh