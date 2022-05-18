"This piece captures both fighters in battle" - Artist Patrick J. Killian reveals impressive George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney painting

Artist Patrick J. Killian revealed a time lapse of his painting of George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney on Twitter. The video is a little over two minutes long, but shows Killian's base for the painting and follows him through outlining the pair of fighters locked in a tense exchange of punches.

His painting captures a stoic George Kambosos Jr. and a ferocious Devin Haney in Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia with the docklands skyline behind them.

The artist stated:

"This piece captures both fighters in battle."

This painting came at just the right time as the two fighters prepare to step into the ring and face off on Sunday, June 5, 2022, to fight to become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion. Kambosos holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts, and Haney holds the WBC belt.

With both boxers holding a collective knockout quotient of 25 between them, fans should make sure not to blink, or they might miss the fight.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. are set to enter the ring in Australia and unify their collective belts to decide who will be the Undisputed Lightweight Champion.

Devin 'The Dream' Haney holds a record of 27-0, with 15 KOs to his name. Standing 5'8" and a reach of 71", the US native fights out of California. Haney has faced opponents such as Alfredo Santiago, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Zaur Abdullaev, Jorge Linares, and Joeseph Diaz. While holding the WBC Lightweight Title, he has made 3 defenses since 2019.

George Kambosos Jr., also known as 'Ferocious' and 'The Emperor', stands 5'9 1/2" with a reach of 68". He also holds an undefeated record of 20-0, with 10 KOs under his belt. He has fought the likes of Teofimo Lopez, Lee Selby, Mickey Bey, Richard Pena, and Rey Perez. His fight against Haney will be his first title defense since gaining his belts in November 2021 against Teofimo Lopez.

The conclusion of this battle will result in someone losing their undefeated record and their belt, which makes for added tension and pressure walking into this fight for both boxers.

Haney posted this fight video ahead of his battle with Kambosos Jr. to his Instagram:

