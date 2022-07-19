Austin McBroom accuses KSI of ducking him for an "easy" fight against Alex Wassabi 

Austin McBroom called out KSI for opting to take an easier fight against Alex Wassabi.

McBroom also spoke about how he wanted to fight the British YouTuber. Instead, he is now set to fight another British YouTuber in AnEsonGib on July 30. The pair will step into the ring at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in another celebrity boxing event.

In a recent interview with TMZSports, the Ace Family head spoke about how his fight against Gib is a 'charity' case.

"To be honest, someone that's in my space, I wouldn't say anybody right now. KSI is a guy that I'm looking forward to. He was someone that I was supposed to fight around this time but he decided to choose an opponent that he thought was an easy win for him... And hopefully after both of our wins we'll meet each other at the end of the year."

KSI is set to fight Alex Wassabi on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. This is the first time fans will get to see the Brit back in the ring since 2019. After a break of three years, it makes sense for 'The Nightmare' to pick what people think will be an easy fight.

However, Wassabi is no push-over. He beat 'JJ's' younger brother Deji in his last fight.

Social Updates @SocialUpd8s FULL CARD REVEALED:



KSI vs Alex Wassabi

FaZe Temperrr vs Blueface

Deji vs Fousey

King Kenny vs FaZe Sensei

Deen The Great vs Evil Hero

Salt Papi vs Andy Warski

Sam Hyde vs THMPSN

Watch the interview with TMZSports below:

Austin McBroom details why AnEsonGib is an easy fight for him

Austin McBroom was at the latest press conference for his fight against AnEsonGib when he shared why this was an easy fight for him.

McBroom will look to take on 'Gib' in another influencer boxing match with the likes of Leveon Bell, Adrian Peterson and Blueface on the undercard. In the same interview with TMZSports, he spoke about why 'Gib' is an easy opponent for him:

"Yeah I don't know what smoke you means. I think he's gonna be really nervous just because, you know, his last opponent didn't fight back. He was, you know, fighting a punching bag the entire fight. And he saw what I did against my last opponent and his style is very bad especially for my style. And he'll learn real quick what's about to happen July 30th."

AnEsonGib fought Tayler Holder in his last fight. He put on an impressive performance against the American to secure a decision victory. Austin McBroom will be his toughest test so far apart from Jake Paul.

