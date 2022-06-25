"Joseph wanted to feel he was the guy"- Ben Shalom on Parker signing with BOXXER and Sky Sports

Ben Shalom, the head of BOXXER, discussed his latest signing, Joseph Parker, in a recent interview. It was announced last week that Parker has signed a long-term deal with the promotional company and Sky Sports.

The announcement came as a surprise to many as it was expected that the New Zealander would fight Joe Joyce in an event that would be promoted by Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions. This was announced during BT Sport's coverage of the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte fight.

Shalom was, of course, asked what his thoughts were regarding this, to which he replied:

"Frank has got established heavyweights. He's got Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois. To be fair to Joseph, he wanted to feel he was going to be the main priority and guy, that's what I think it ultimately came down to."

The promoter raises a good point as there are already established heavyweights in the Queensberry stable. Parker would not really have any guarantee of being their priority fighter.

Watch the full interview below:

Ben Shalom wants Joseph Parker to fight Joe Joyce on Sky Sports Box Office

Ben Shalom has insisted that the Parker-Joyce fight is not dead and buried. He feels that a fight can be made and shown on Sky Sports Box Office. It is understood an offer has been made. Ben Shalom said:

"That's a fight we would love to make. It's a great fight and it can still be made. I feel I have a good working relationship with Geroge Warren and an offer has been sent. I appreciate their concerns but I'm sure we can come to an agreement and everyone can be friends again."

It seems unlikely that Frank Warren would agree to this as he would want the fight to be shown on BT Sports. Warren openly called out Parker after he signed with Sky, as he claimed he agreed to a fight with Parker and they shook hands on the deal.

The offer presented to Joyce was in the region of £1.5 million, as per Shalom's comments. This is a huge opportunity for Joyce and it will be intriguing to see how this plays out.

