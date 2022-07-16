"They don’t fit your pants" - Bernard Hopkins slams 'undisputed' Devin Haney, says Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are better

Devin Haney currently has the majority of belts at 135 pounds, with Gervonta Davis holding the WBA (regular) title only. However, that hasn’t convinced boxing legend, Bernard Hopkins, to tag the undisputed lightweight champion as ‘the top dog’ in the current lightweight division.

Despite Haney’s undisputed status, Hopkins believes that Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are bigger stars. So, the veteran pugilist advised Garcia to fight ‘Tank’ instead of Haney. However, all of it depends on how 'King Ry' performs against Javier Fortuna.

‘The Executioner’ discussed Garcia's future opponents in a chat with FightHype.com. He prioriotised Gervonta Davis over Devin Haney and delivered specific reasons for it. While demeaning Haney's undisputed tag, Hopkins said:

“You can have all the belts, but that don’t mean they all don’t fit your pants. Who’s more popular? Ryan or Haney?”

Ryan Garcia is an undefeated knockout artist with a massive social media following. He is one of the biggest prospects in all of boxing right now. However, the 23-year-old is yet to become a world champion. On the other hand, boxers of similar age like Haney and Davis have already become world titlists.

A win over Fortuna would possibly line up ‘KingRy’ for a world title shot. While it could possibly be against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Devin Haney could also slide into the tale. After Teofimo Lopez departed from 135 to 140 pounds, Garcia’s lightweight journey seemed a bit more risk-free.

Ryan Garcia after defeating Emmanuel Tagoe

Garcia and ‘Tank’ have been feuding for a long time and could possibly result in a major box office success. However, a clash against either fighter would be huge for Ryan Garcia and move him closer to a world title, regardless of the result.

Devin Haney would be a legacy fight for many fighters

While Devin Haney holds the undisputed title at 135 pounds, it would be intriguing for several boxers to call him out. George Kambosos Jr. has already asked for a rematch against the San Francisco-born boxer—in addition, a potential superfight between ‘The Dream’ and Davis has also been considered lately.

Amidst all of the discussion, Garcia still doesn’t have a clear path to a world title. However, there’s no way that a lightweight star would miss out facing ‘KingRy’, given the payday that it could result in. Every champion will likely be watching to see the outcome of Garcia vs. Fortuna.

