'Bosh Soldiers' Johnny Fisher and 'Big John' Fisher respond to Christopher Lovejoy

Johnny Fisher looks to be back in training after his recent victory over Gabriel Enguema. 'The Romford Bull' seems to be recovering quickly from his hand injury. The 23-year-old heavyweight has also suggested his next potential opponent.

The unbeaten Fisher beat Enguema via a convincing unanimous decision in February this year. He now holds a record of 5-0 with four knockouts.

The Brit, however, isn't the only famous man in the family. His father 'Big John' Fisher has amassed his own legion of fans on social media. He grew his fanbase on TikTok by simply shouting 'Bosh!' and sharing his love of Chinese food.

His son is now recovering from his injury and is eyeing up his next challenge. Johnny Fisher recently spoke to iFL TV and was asked who he'd like to fight next. He replied:

"The one guy that keeps calling me out, he's a bit of a joker, Christopher Lovejoy. How fun would it be if we brought him over [here] or we went over there [USA]? If we brought him over to England, in November/December time, have a little press conference at the Rabbits [pub in Romford], how good would that be? That'd be brilliant."

'Big John' Fisher, who was also part of of the interview, added:

"I've got a lot of respect for Christopher Lovejoy. I think he's a top bloke and if he wants to come over and have some of it, we'll give it to him, bosh!"

With Lovejoy holding an impressive 20-1 record, it sets up an intriguing matchup between the two heavyweights. The American is 38 years old and would prove to be a step up in opposition for Fisher.

Lovejoy conveys a hard-hitting style as all 20 of his wins have come via knockout. This would create a tough test for Fisher. However, 'The Romford Bull' holds the power to match the American.

Watch the full interview here:

Who is Johnny Fisher?

Johnny Fisher, trained by respected coach Mark Tibbs, was signed to Matchroom Boxing by Eddie Hearn in 2020. Hearn signed the Londoner after he held his own in a competitive spar against British Heavyweight Champion Joe Joyce.

Most notably, after just five fights into his professional career, the 23-year-old is generating unprecedented levels of popularity.

In Fisher's fourth professional fight, he sold nearly 1,400 tickets to his friends, family and fans. The 'Romford Army' turned up in full force and displayed an electric atmosphere at the O2 Arena as the Brit beat Spain's Alvaro Terrero. Eddie Hearn compared the atmosphere to an Anthony Joshua fight.

Watch Johnny Fisher's most recent fight against Gabriel Enguema here:

Edited by Aziel Karthak