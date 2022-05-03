Tyson Fury avoids taking Tommy Fury to a party - "Get yourself back home with your Mrs."

Tyson Fury didn't seem to want his brother Tommy to go out partying with him.

The two brothers are coming off big victories last month. 'TNT' scored a dominant points victory over Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of his brother's headlining knockout win against Dillian Whyte.

Footage has since emerged of what happened after they both won.

ESPN @espn #FuryWhyte @ESPNRingside Tyson Fury’s knockout of Dillian Whyte looks amazing from all angles Tyson Fury’s knockout of Dillian Whyte looks amazing from all angles 🎥 #FuryWhyte @ESPNRingside https://t.co/QZbSZzg57x

'The Gypsy King' is known for being a bit of a fan of clubs. Over the years, the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion has been seen singing and partying at various venues and events. After his victory over 'The Body Snatcher', it seems that Fury decided he was going to go have a celebratory party.

Backstage following the brothers' victories, the elder Fury told Tommy that he wasn't coming with him. He seemed to think that his brother should return home to his partner, social-media influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

Fury told his brother:

"Where's Molly? You're not leaving Molly surely. What are you going to do out drinking Tommy? Get yourself back home with your Mrs. There's only trouble at them bars."

Watch Tyson Fury telling his brother Tommy to go home below:

Tommy Fury scored a destructive win on Tyson Fury's undercard last month

While Tommy Fury might've been swayed from going partying with Tyson Fury, it was likely hard to keep him down after his big victory.

'TNT' has been criticized since the start of his career for not fighting great opponents. In response, the 22-year-old took a massive step up in the competition by facing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of his brother's fight with Dillian Whyte last month.

The Polish boxer entered the contest with a stellar 10-1 professional record and was a massive improvement on Fury's last bout with the 0-1 Anthony Taylor. While the young prospect has had inconsistency issues in his career, 'TNT' set out to make a statement against Bocianski.

Just weeks after his father John had compared him to Gennadiy Golovkin, he showed much better combination work than his previous contests. The fight itself was a one-sided beatdown as Fury pressured his opponent and landed big shots at will.

The bout looked like it would end at various points, as Fury even scored a massive right-hand knockdown to nearly halt the fight. Bocianski showed a lot of heart to continue, but it was one-way traffic in the biggest win of the 22-year-old's career to date.

