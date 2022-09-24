Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao: Time, date, venue, full fight card, how to watch, PPV prices, latest betting odds and more

After a rather turbulent build-up to the Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao bout, fans are set to witness what could potentially be Stevenson's last fight in the super-featherweight division.

The 25-year-old failed to make weight ahead of his bout this weekend, which eventually led to him being stripped of his titles. However, the undisputed super-featherweight title will still be on the line for his opponent. That said, let's take a look at everything you need to know regarding the event.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao: Time, date and venue

The event is set to go down at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 23. The main card of the event is scheduled to kick off at around 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, and the ring walks for the main event are expected to start at around 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT. It is worth noting that the timings can be subject to change depending upon how long the fights leading up to the main event last.

Stevenson vs. Conceicao: Full fight card

The event will see a number of exciting fights apart from the highly anticipated Stevenson vs. Conceicao bout. Take a look at the full fight card below:

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super-featherweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda, 8 rounds, lightweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel, 6 rounds, featherweight

Armani Almestica vs. Omar Urieta, 6 rounds, lightweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Eduardo Diogo, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao: How to watch, PPV prices and more

Fans wanting to watch the Stevenson vs. Conceicao event live from the comforts of their homes can head over to ESPN+ for the same. The subscription of the streaming platform is available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

The latest betting odds of the fight are highly in favor of the 25-year-old. As per the latest odds released by Bet365, Stevenson is the -1400 favorite to win the fight. On the flipside, Robson Conceicao is a +700 underdog.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far