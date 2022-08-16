"Just when i thought you couldn't stoop any lower!" Omar Figeuroa accuses Adrien Broner of using mental health as an excuse for pulling out fight 

Omar Figueroa Jr. and Adrien Broner were scheduled to fight on Saturday, August 20. Broner, however, pulled out on fight-week, citing mental health issues.

Figueroa, however, believes that Broner is using it as an excuse to pull out of the fight. He shared on his Instagram:

“What really passes me off is that now this MF wants to use MentalHealth as a FKN excuse. That I have a problem with, because that’s BS... Please show us the proof that you went and sought professional help..."

He added:

"You don’t get to undermine mine and countless other’s journeys and struggles with mental health because of your undisciplined/childish dumb a* F**k You Broner! Just when i thought you couldn't stoop any lower!"

Clearly, Omar Figueroa was not pulling any punches on social media. He has spoken up about his journey with mental health in the past.

In a press conference for the bout, Figueroa spoke about how it feels like he has a new lease of life after being able to control his mental health.

As it is something he has suffered from, he is outraged that Adrien Broner is using it as an alleged 'excuse'.

Fans on social media likewise have not been sympathetic towards Broner and believe that he has been using it as an excuse to drop of the fight.

Adrien Broner has has several issues over the years

Over the years, Adrien Broner has been labeled as undisciplined. ‘AB’ has not been active, and has fought just three times since 2018.

Broner has also shared the issues that he has been facing over social media. In one post, he asked fans to donate to him via cashapp because he had no money.

Around the same time, however, Broner was seen flaunting cash on the same social media page. As the American was also suffering legal issues, a judge asked him about the cash on his social media and he claimed that it was not his.

Watch Adrien Broner clash with a judge in court:

Broner has also spent time in jail. The four-weight world champion was jailed for violating his probation and not entering an alcohol treatment program. It came after he was found guilty of assaulting a woman at a nightclub.

Broner’s trainer however said that he had changed and was looking dedicated in his return to the ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh