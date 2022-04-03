"He reached out to me" - AnEsonGib talks potential fight with Austin McBroom

Alex Wassabi has reacted to AnEsonGib calling him out on Twitter. Following his win over Deji in the USA vs. UK boxing event, Wassabi has been called out by multiple YouTubers.

In a recent video, he spoke about his next potential opponent and responded to 'Gib's callout:

"What's his record? Who did he fight? Hold on, first guy, nope, he had headgear on, doesn't count. And then he lost to Jake, and then he beat Taylor Holder. So this guy is one and one. Can you even get down to my weight? Coz I came up ten pounds to fight Deji. The max I can get to is like one seventy five. Can you get to one seventy five? Maybe you got a fight on your hands."

Take a look at the video:

'Big Gibber' was watching the USA vs. UK fight live. Immediately after Alex Wassabi beat Deji, he tweeted, calling Wassabi out. 'Gib' is also on the lookout for his next opponent following his victory over American TikTok and YouTube star Taylor Holder.

Both Alex Wassabi and AnEsonGib have a sizeable audience from the UK and the United States. A fight between them could sell well.

Ali @AnEsonGib Let me wig wassabi Let me wig wassabi

AnEsonGib addresses a potential fight against Austin McBroom

AnEsonGib recently spoke about a potential fight against Austin McBroom.

The 25-year-old Brit was sitting in a car alongside fellow YouTuber Calfreezy for a YouTube video. Calfreezy asked for confirmation regarding Gib's next fight, to which he replied:

"The broom has been ducking. He's a weird man, a strange individual, the weirdest individual that I have partook in calling out and getting fight deals. He was the one that reached out to me. And then a lot of time wasting. The donkey was like, 'I heard you're ducking, you wanna fight on the Showstar event, wait an extra month and you can fight in America.' I said, 'I don't care where I fight.'"

Watch AnEsonGib address the fight in the video below:

It seems the talks between 'Gib' and Austin McBroom might have reached an advanced stage. McBroom is coming off his TKO victory over Bryce Hall in June last year. The Ace Family head has not fought since then.

Ali @AnEsonGib Fat man on a rock, Mcbroom is in for shock #SignThePapers Fat man on a rock, Mcbroom is in for shock #SignThePapers https://t.co/5T1ZYDI7Nk

However, 'Gib' featured in the co-main event of the same fight card and managed to beat Taylor Holder via decision. It remains to be seen if 'Gib' ever does end up taking on the father of three.

