"They don't f*ck around in there" - Anthony Fowler spars at Mundo Gym

Barry McGuigan tagged Anthony Fowler in a short clip of some sparring rounds in Mundo Boxing Gym. Fowler stepped in to go six three-minute rounds with Roamer Alexis Angulo Olmeros, who is preparing for his fight with Edgar Berlanga.

Olmeros headlines against Berlanga on June 11th at the Hulu Theater and will fight at super middleweight (168lbs).

Fowler responded to the tweet, stating:

"They don't f**k around in there, sparring means war."

Nicknamed 'The Machine', Fowler fights in light middleweight and middleweight and stands at 5'11" with a reach of 71 inches. As a proud Liverpool native, he has a record of 16-2, with 12 knockouts. While an amateur, he won bronze at the 2013 World Championships and gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He finished his amateur career with a record of 190-19.

Some of his former opponents as a professional include Lukasz Maciec, Rico Mueller, Scott Fitzgerald, Adam Harper, Jorge Fortea, and Liam Smith.

See Anthony Fowler's tweet here:

Who will Anthony Fowler fight next?

Anthony Fowler's last fight was February 27, 2022 in London, United Kingdom against Lukasz Maciecs, which he won by unanimous decision. He currently does not have any fights scheduled for the future, but there are a few names who are circling that could be a potential future opponent. These names include Sam Eggington, Sergio Garcia, Ted Cheeseman, Ohara Davies, and Scott Fitzgerald.

Scott Fitzgerald is one of the two men in Fowerl's professional career to have handed him a loss. He lost a split decision in March 2019 when the two fought for the vacant WBA International Super Welterweight Title. A rematch with him would allow Fowler to get back his loss and show off how much he has grown as a boxer since that match.

Another potential match for Fowler is Ohara Davies. Nicknamed 'Two Tanks', he has a record of 23-2, with 16 KOs. Some of his opponents include Tyrone McKenna, Jeff Ofori, Logan Yoon, Miguel Vazquez, Jack Catterall, and Paul Kamanga. Davies has not fought since 2020, but made a statement in February to put the division on notice about his return.

Boxing Scene recently reported that Davis stated:

"I'm back and the super-lightweight division is officially on notice now that I've teamed up with Probellum."

A matchup between Davies and Fowler could put the winner in a prime spot to make a run for the belt.

Fowler posted this picture to Instagram:

